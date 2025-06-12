VIDEO: BV’s new AGS 3D delivers next-generation remote inspection

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has launched an advanced tool for ship and offshore structure inspections. Called the Augmented Surveyor 3D (AGS 3D), it is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and is designed to optimize anomaly detection and localization.

BV earlier completed a successful “proof-of-concept” pilot with TotalEnergies on an FPSO in West Africa. During the pilot, a drone-based inspection of two water ballast tanks was conducted. Using the AGS 3D to process all of the data, the survey generated a detailed 3D digital model with AI-enhanced corrosion analytics.

BV says that the AGS 3D solution promotes safety while improving efficiency by automating key tasks such as anomaly detection, corrosion mapping, and 3D modeling. Following the success of the pilot project, TotalEnergies will be looking to extend the solution to other assets.

Drone-based surveys generate vast amounts of data, including images, videos, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) scans, the processing of which can be time-consuming and resource-intensive. By integrating AI technology, AGS 3D automatically detects anomalies in images and videos captured by drones, mapping them onto a 3D digital model created from point cloud data collected by a LiDAR sensor on the drone. This approach streamlines inspections, reduces human exposure to confined spaces, and provides precise defect localization, offering actionable insights for maintenance teams.

Suitable for use across various marine & offshore sectors, including FPSOs, FSOs, in-service ships, and floating offshore wind, the AGS 3D tool enables 360-degree visualization, optimized maintenance planning, data-driven decision-making, as well as providing a collaborative workspace for inspection teams, serving as a valuable complement to classification surveys. Final deliverables, such as LiDAR-based drone inspections, AI-driven corrosion detection, automatic defect localization, and a unified 3D dataset are reviewed by AGS experts to ensure quality.

“Precise localization of defects is critical for effective investigation, maintenance planning, and ongoing monitoring,” said Matthieu de Tugny, president of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore. “With AGS 3D, we are now able to automatically detect and localize defects, marking a significant step forward in remote inspection technologies and augmented survey. This innovation further supports stakeholders in optimizing asset integrity management and inspection workflows.”

“Integrating new technology, such as the AI-powered Augmented Surveyor 3D (AGS 3D), supports our efficiency challenges,” said Tatiana Akimova, project leader at the TotalEnergies innovation accelerator. “By taking advantage of drone technology and AI, we can improve critical tasks such as anomaly detection and corrosion mapping and significantly reduce human exposure to risks. As well as increasing the safety of our teams, this also optimizes our maintenance planning and decision-making processes. Thanks to the collaborative efforts and innovation spirit of TotalEnergies naval architecture team and Bureau Veritas, the successful test and future deployment of AGS 3D in our offshore fleet is a testament to our commitment to pioneering solutions that ensures asset integrity and guarantee a safer working environment for all.”

