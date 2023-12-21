Video: BMT outlines latest market trends at Workboat Show

In this exclusive video interview, Marine Log’s Alex Marcheschi, assistant editor, interviews Lee Hedd, regional sales director of the Americas for ship designer BMT, at last month’s International Workboat Show in New Orleans, La.

Hedd details the latest trends in the market, the dynamic effect data generation is having on the maritime space, and the future of the maritime sector’s sustainability efforts.

During the event, BMT unveiled the latest addition to ship designer BMT’s portfolio is a new all-electric ferry, the EF-500.

With a length of 42 meters, a molded beam of 12 meters and a design draft of 1.6 meters, the EF-500 has a capacity for 500 passengers and four crew. The low wake catamaran hull features what BMT describes as a “simple, easily constructible design with a lightweight and durable aluminum structure.”

Powered by two 770 kW electric motors and with a battery capacity of 2,200 kWh, its capabilities include a range of one hour at 18 knots or 40 minutes at a top speed of 20 knots.

As an independent design specialist, BMT provides specialist vessel design services to shipyards, vessel owners, and operators worldwide.

