VIDEO: ABB unveils new Dynafin propulsion concept

ABB has unveiled a new electric propulsion concept called ABB Dynafin. Inspired by the dynamic motions of a whale’s tail, it promises to reduce propulsion energy consumption by up to 22% compared to a conventional shaftline.

ABB Dynafin

The new propulsion concept features a main electric motor that powers a large wheel rotating at a moderate 30-80 rounds per minute. Vertical blades, each controlled by an individual motor and control system, extend from the wheel. The combined motion of the wheel and blades generates propulsion and steering forces simultaneously, enabling what ABB says is “ground-breaking operational efficiency and precision” for ships. The concept follows ABB’s proven design philosophy on marine propulsion of gearless power transmission.

An independent study of ABB Dynafin by OSK-ShipTech A/S that evaluated a passenger vessel design equipped with different propulsion solutions verified savings in propulsion energy consumption of up to 22% compared to conventional shaftline configuration. This can deliver significant savings in fuel consumption and help to avoid emissions. As part of an electric propulsion power system, the concept is also fully compatible with zero-emission battery and fuel cell technologies.

Initially available in the power range of 1–4 MW per unit, the new propulsion concept is particularly effective for medium-sized and smaller vessels, including ferries for passengers and vehicles, offshore support vessels operating at wind farms, and yachts. By reducing vibrations and noise levels, the system improves passenger and crew comfort. In addition, notes ABB, Dynafin delivers superior maneuverability, and positioning performance.

The innovative concept is the result of over a decade of research, development, and testing and ABB estimates that the first prototype will be available in 2025.

“ABB Dynafin shows what is possible when marine engineers pursue radical innovation and progress, inspired by the interplay of evolution and technology,” said Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports. “This solution is all about operational efficiency and emissions avoidance, leveraging innovations from the brightest minds in marine and propulsion engineering. I want to thank the whole team for their persistence, resilience, innovativeness, and years of hard work.”