Vard joins NuProShip nuclear propulsion project

Fincantieri Group’s Norwegian-headquartered Vard subsidiary is collaborating with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Ålesund, Norway, and other key stakeholders in the groundbreaking NuProShip I project, which explores nuclear propulsion for the maritime sector.

NuProShip, short for “Nuclear Propulsion in Shipping,” will evaluate fourth-generation nuclear reactor technologies for their viability in commercial shipping applications.

In this project, an extensive assessment of 99 companies developing advanced reactor technologies led to the selection of three promising reactor types:

Kairos Power (U.S.A.): Fluoride high-temperature molten salt reactor using TRISO fuel particles, designed for robust and efficient operation.

Ultrasafe (U.S.A.): Helium-cooled gas reactor, also employing TRISO fuel particles, known for their resilience and safety in extreme conditions.

Blykalla (Sweden): Lead-cooled reactor concept utilizing uranium oxide as fuel, offering high efficiency with advanced cooling mechanisms.

The TRISO (TRi-structural ISOtropic) fuel particles playing a crucial role in two of these reactor types are characterized by the U.S. Department of Energy as: “the most robust nuclear fuel on earth.”

TRISO technology in fact, says Vard, is renowned as one of the most resilient nuclear fuel types available today.

Alongside Vard, the NuProShip project is supported by prominent partners, including DNV, the Norwegian Maritime Administration, ship owner Knutsen Tankers, and the Spanish nuclear consultancy IDOM. Vard’s primary contribution involves integrating these reactor systems into various vessel types, assessing the technical challenges to enable the future commercial use of nuclear-powered ships.

NuProShip I, which concludes on December 31, 2024, will transition into the NuProShip II project, a two-year initiative to further refine solutions for nuclear propulsion in maritime applications. This second one will expand the consortium to include insurance companies, a critical step for evaluating the business viability of nuclear technology in the shipping industry.

The NuProShip projects are funded by the Research Council of Norway, underscoring Norway’s commitment to innovation and sustainable solutions in maritime propulsion technology