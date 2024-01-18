USCG approves use of ABS Wavesight’s eLogs on U.S.-flagged ships

ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service company, ABS Wavesight today reports that the United States Coast Guard (USCG) has formally approved ABS Wavesight’s eLogs software for use by U.S.-flagged ships, making ABS Wavesight one of only three maritime software providers to receive such approval on the basis of the USCG’s guidance under USCG NVIC 01-23.

“The maritime industry is entering an era of rapid digitalization,” said Gurinder Singh, director of solutions engineering at ABS Wavesight. “We are proud to be at the forefront of that transformation, and the fact that our eLogs software meets all of the U.S. Coast Guard’s stringent requirements is even more evidence of our leadership position.”

A digital successor to traditional paper logbooks, eLogs is designed to help crew members address numerous recordkeeping challenges, from user errors to excess administrative work, security risks and more. In addition to featuring more than 20 logbooks, including all MARPOL-required logbooks, ABS Wavesight eLogs aligns with IMO Marine Environmental Protection Committee standards, SOLAS and BWM Convention principles and is approved by the American Bureau of Shipping.

Throughout the approval process, ABS Wavesight worked with the United States Coast Guard to ensure necessary criteria had been met. ABS Wavesight eLogs was developed pursuant to the ISO/IEC 27001 standard, which is a well-established standard for information security management systems to protect data from cybersecurity threats.