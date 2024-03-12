Union Maritime opts for WindWings on two newbuild LR tankers Written by Nick Blenkey









Two long range tankers under construction at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) in China for London-headquartered tanker operator Union Maritime have joined the growing list of newbuildings being fitted with auxiliary wind propulsion. Each will be fitted with three BAR Technologies’ WindWings hard sails.

The 114,000 dwt LR2 tankers have been designed in-house by SWS and will be classed by Lloyd’s Register. Delivery is expected in late 2025.

According to BAR Technologies, WindWings offer potential savings of up to 1.5 tonnes of fuel and around 5 tonnes of CO2 per wing per day on typical global routes. They operate in conjunction with a route optimization system that adjusts the rigid sails based on wind conditions, vessel speed, and course.

The agreement to fit the WindWings closely follows BAR Technologies’ partnership with manufacturing partner CM Energy Tech (CMET), a company whose biggest shareholder is China Merchants Industry Holding, and which now manages the value chain of procurement and construction of WindWings and their installation throughout shipyards Asia.

Image: BAR Technologies

“We are excited to work with BAR Technologies and CMET on this project, which will enable us to reduce our fuel consumption and emissions significantly,” said Union Maritime managing director Laurence Cadji. “WindWings have increasingly been proven to enhance the performance and efficiency of vessels around the world. We are looking forward to the successful delivery and operation of the WindWings on our newbuild vessels.”

“Our latest contract with UML demonstrates the growing demand for our WindWings technology and the benefits it can bring to the maritime industry,” said John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies. “We are also proud to partner with CMET, who have the expertise and experience to deliver our WindWings to the highest standards. We look forward to seeing the WindWings in action on the newbuild vessels and helping UML achieve its sustainability goals.”

Zhan Huafeng, executive director and executive president of CM Energy, said: “Our latest collaboration with BAR Technologies and UML on this exciting project marks yet another milestone for the adoption of wind propulsion technology in the shipping sector. We are committed to providing innovative and reliable solutions to our customers and contributing to the decarbonization of the maritime industry.”