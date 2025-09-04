Sweden’s eMarine to use innovative non-invasive ABB NINVA temperature sensors

If you don’t think putting holes in pipes is a good idea, read on. Swedish company eMarine, which uses advanced monitoring and optimization technologies, to reduce vessel’s fuel consumption and enhance operational efficiency has partnered with ABB to incorporate innovative NINVA temperature sensors into its solutions.

The non-invasive NINVA sensors are widely used in the chemical, oil and gas and other industries and eMarine will integrate 1,500 of them, approved for marine use, into its advanced energy management solutions for the maritime industry.

ABB’s non-invasive approach to temperature sensing dramatically simplifies temperature measurement by providing an alternative to the traditional thermowell. The clamp-on solution removes the need to perforate pipe walls, eliminating the risk of potential leakages. Using the surface temperature of piping to infer the process temperature, NINVA provides the same level of accuracy and performance as an invasive measurement device.

The eMarine technology is used by leading cruise and cargo operators worldwide to deliver measurable fuel and CO2 savings

The data collected by the innovative NINVA temperature sensors will play a key role in optimizing heat recovery as well as the management of cooling water and ventilation systems onboard. The insights will enable lower fuel consumption, energy savings, and reduced CO2 emissions. With enhanced vibration resistance up to 4 , the sensors meet the demanding conditions of marine operations while maintaining the same accuracy as invasive thermowells – without the need to perforate pipe walls.

“At eMarine, we are committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that help our customers achieve real and lasting energy savings,” said Ola Persson, CEO of eMarine. “By partnering with ABB and integrating NINVA, we can provide the maritime industry with smarter tools to accelerate decarbonization.”

“For some time, we have delivered safer and simpler temperature measurement for applications in the chemical, oil and gas and other industries,” said Dr Guruprasad Sosale of ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “This is the first time we are bringing the benefits of NINVA to the global marine industry, helping to drive decarbonization in the sector.”