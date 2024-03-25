Svitzer plans to field test methanol-fueled MAN 175D in new tug Written by Nick Blenkey









MAN Energy Solutions and Svitzer have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on developing a methanol-fueled version of the MAN 175D engine, designated the175DF-M (Dual Fuel-Methanol). The MoU targets finalization of a field-test agreement tnat will see a dual-fuel engine and plant equipment will be installed on board one of Svitzer’s newbuild tugs.

MAN 175D

The next phase of the two companies’ cooperation, leading to the signing of the field-test agreement, will focus on details of the fuel-supply system, engine-room design, exhaust after-treatment and engine-performance optimisation.

Svitzer has a long relationship with MAN Energy Solutions and in 2023, Svitzer selected the MAN 175D engines for its new TRAnsverse tugs.

“At Svitzer, we’ve set ambitious yet realistic, long-term targets to decarbonise our operations,” said Svitzer COO Kasper Karlsen. “In 2023 alone, we reduced the CO2 intensity of our global fleet by 24% and we’re committed to making further progress through the use of low-carbon fuels like methanol, innovative engine technologies, and continuous changes of behaviour. The MoU signed with MAN represents an exciting opportunity to jointly secure valuable field experience focusing on the use of dual-fuel methanol engines within our fleet.”

“We are very happy to enter into this agreement with such a high-profile operator as Svitzer,” said Ben Andres, head of medium- and high-speed, MAN Energy Solutions. “We are convinced that Svitzer is the right partner to start this common project with because we both have highly ambitious goals for decarbonization and to maximally reduce our CO2 footprint. We therefore welcome this excellent opportunity to continue our cooperation with such an important MAN 175D customer and look forward to the benefits it will bring for both parties.”

Alexander Knafl, senior vice president, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Svitzer has been working on its own low-emission concept for some time and this agreement brings this to the next level. Thus, the agreed timeline serves both companies’ targets very well. Svitzer’s tug operation is an excellent candidate for the field-testing of our newly developed MAN 175DF-M engine and I look forward to a close collaboration.”