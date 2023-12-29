Stolt Tankers claims graphene hull coating world first

Stolt Tankers says that is the first shipping company in the world to apply a cutting-edge sustainable coating based on graphene to the hull of a chemical tankers, its 30,000 dwt Stolt Lotus. Last month, vessel was drydocked in China for five days when the sustainable hull coating was applied. It is expected to last for approximately ten years, with an evaluation at five years to confirm if any maintenance is required.

According to the EU-funded Graphene Flagship Project, graphene – a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice – may be “the most amazing and versatile substance available to mankind.” ​​​​​​​​​​

Be that as it may, Stolt Tankers says that the X-GIT Fuel graphene hull coating applied on Stolt Lotus, developed by Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, based Graphite Innovation & Technologies (GIT) Coatings, has the potential to reduce fuel consumption and resulting greenhouse gas emissions.

X-GIT Fuel is a hard foul release hull coating that creates an ultra-low friction surface to increase vessel performance, without the use of biocides, silicon oils or toxic components. The coating is expected to provide fuel savings of between five and seven percent by decreasing the friction between the hull and the water and removing marine growth as the ship travels.

This latest application follows Stolt Tankers’ work with GIT Coatings earlier this year to apply the graphene coating to the propellers of more than 40 ships – another world first.

Stolt Tankers says that adopting this technology supports its commitment to explore solutions that have the potential to enhance the efficiency of its fleet and reduce the impact of its operations on the environment. It also supports Stolt Tankers’ ambition to reduce its carbon intensity by 50% (relative to the 2008 baseline) by 2030, and helps customers in reducing their Scope 3 emissions.

Lucas Vos, president of Stolt Tankers, said: “The collaboration with GIT Coatings is a great example of how innovation is helping the maritime industry on its journey to a carbon-free future. Cutting-edge technology like this isn’t just about preventing wear and tear to our ships. The coating is a simple way we can help protect marine ecosystems, while maintaining operational efficiency.”

“This is a fantastic collaboration that speaks for itself,” said Mo AlGermozi, CEO of GIT Coatings. “Stolt Tankers has so far coated the propellers on more than 40 ships and has now begun the process on its ship hulls. This helps both companies continue to deliver on their commitment to protecting the climate and the ocean.”