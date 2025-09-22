Samskip’s hydrogen-powered box ships will have Sperry Marine IBS

The two hydrogen fuel cell powered short-sea containerships on order at India’s Cochin Shipyard for Rotterdam-headquartered Samskcip (see earlier story) will be fitted with Sperry Marine integrated bridge systems (IBS).

The groundbreaking 135-meter length vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2027 to operate between Oslo Fjord and Samskip’s home port of Rotterdam, as part of a pioneering green corridor initiative. The two ships combined are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 25,000 tons annually when operating in zero-emission mode using green hydrogen.

AUTONOMOUS NAVIGATION

At owner’s request, each IBS will feature open architecture that makes it possible to integrate emerging autonomous navigation solutions. Today, no industry-wide standards exist covering autonomous ship navigation. However, Sperry Marine’s modular design and open interfaces will allow shipowners to innovate at their own pace. The IBS package on board will include Sperry Marine’s new “self-adaptive” NAVIPILOT 4500N autopilot, which dynamically adjusts to vessel characteristics and changing conditions, resulting in measurable fuel savings and reduced bridge workload.

“Samskip’s level of ambition on emissions requires partners like Sperry Marine, with similar objectives for innovation and the willingness to invest in the future,” said Jeroen Hollebrands, head of newbuilding and projects ay Samskip Group. “These ships are a milestone for the maritime industry, delivering hydrogen fuel cells and autonomous-ready navigation as a clean and renewable technology.”

“What sets this IBS apart is its open and flexible architecture, combined with Sperry Marine’s resilient sensor technology and robust cyber protection. This creates a secure and future-proof navigation platform, ready for today’s hydrogen powered operation and tomorrow’s autonomous services,” said Pascal Göllnitz, Sperry Marine’s product line manager for Integrated Bridge Systems.

ADVANCED ARPA TRACKING

Also on board will be Sperry Marine’s advanced ARPA tracking, whose streams operate separately from radar video, meaning performance is unaffected by anti-clutter settings. As well as consistently reliable target tracking, even in difficult conditions, the system provides tracking ranges of 40 nautical miles to ensure early awareness among bridge teams. The full scope of supply includes Sperry Marine’s Secure Maritime Gateway cyber threat protection, and remote diagnostics and support.

“Sperry Marine is proud to collaborate with Samskip and Cochin Shipyard Limited on this transformative project,” said Guy Millard, managing director, Sperry Marine. “This contract demonstrates how our navigation technologies are sought out by the maritime industry’s true innovators in ship safety, efficiency, and sustainability.”