Saab’s Autonomous Ocean Core brings new autonomous capability to naval vessels Written by Nick Blenkey









Autonomous naval vessels will be a hot topic of discussion at this week’s Euronaval event in Paris and Saab’s latest offering in this space is its Autonomous Ocean Core: a ready-to-use autonomous control system designed to provide autonomy capabilities to surface and subsurface naval platforms in military and civilian missions.

According to Saab, Autonomous Ocean Core is a vessel-agnostic control system with an open architecture, designed to make vessels autonomous to enhance their mission success at sea. It provides baseline autonomy, including vessel control, to platforms on or below the ocean surface and allows operators to add additional capabilities continuously without losing built-in safety functions.

With Autonomous Ocean Core integrated, says Saab, uncrewed vessels can operate on missions such as mine detection and clearance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as electronic warfare.

The system has different modes for maneuvering on a mission, each supporting precise control and operational flexibility based on the mission’s need. Additionally, the system can be can be configured to operate in three different manners, each tailored to specific operational needs and safety requirements.

The system is ready to perform tasks right out of the box, with or without added functionality. With safety assured, it provides a solid foundation for expanding autonomy capabilities through Saab’s continuous development and third-party collaborations.

“The development of naval unmanned and autonomous units is progressing, enhancing capabilities for maritime security operations,” says Mats Wicksell, senior vice president and head of Saab’s Kockums business area. “Autonomous Ocean Core can boost key operational strengths for the dull, dirty, dangerous and dear. This control system gives our customers a tactical edge, increasing availability and efficiency and becoming less dependent on active manpower.” ‘

Saab’s autonomous systems offerings include autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs) and underwater vehicles (AUVs) working with seabed infrastructure, anti-submarine warfare training and mine hunting.