Rolls-Royce launches new MTU Flex SCR exhaust gas aftertreatment system Written by Nick Blenkey









Rolls-Royce is introducing the MTU Flex SCR, a new, more flexible and compact exhaust gas aftertreatment system. InitialIy it is being rolled out incombination with the 16-cylinder MTU Series 4000 engine for yachts, tugs, and ferries. The company will gradually offer the new generation MTU Flex SCR system for other MTU engines as well.

The new generation of MTU SCR (selective catalytic reduction) systems requires up to 42% less space and weighs almost 40% less than the previous MTU system.

Additional advantages include an increase in the service life of the ceramic SCR material (substrate) to 18,000 operating hours (depending on the load profile) and a 15 percent reduction in life-cycle costs.

“This modular new exhaust aftertreatment system can be even better tailored to the specific needs of our customers and offers them many advantages for their voyages in emission-controlled areas,” said Denise Kurtulus, senior vice president global marine at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.”Rolls-Royce has set itself the strategic goal of supporting its customers in their business with sustainable and efficient solutions.”

Ships with integrated propulsion systems (MTU engines and SCR systems) in the power range between 2,176 and 2,560 kW can be operated in areas with particularly strict emission controls (IMO Tier III). IMO Tier III emission control areas (ECAs) include, for example, the Baltic and North Seas and the North American coast. The MTU SCR system reduces nitrogen oxide emissions by 75% compared to IMO II limits.

Rolls-Royce says the new system offers its customers maximum installation flexibility: Compared to the previous MTU system, ship operators can save up to 42%t space with the new Flex SCR. The components can be installed horizontally, vertically, upright, or suspended in the engine room, depending on requirements. Rolls-Royce has also reduced the weight of the new exhaust aftertreatment system by almost 40 percent compared to the previous MTU Cube Box product.

In terms of flexibility, shipyards and ship owners also benefit from the ability to switch the dosing of the reducing agent on and off. This may be the case when they are traveling from one emission-regulated area to another. It is the proven actively controlled system in which emissions are continuously measured upstream and downstream of the SCR system. This ensures optimal and compliant operation of the exhaust aftertreatment system and minimal dosing of the required reducing agent.