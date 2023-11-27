Q&A: Bergan Marine Systems on wireless technology

Marine Log (ML): To kick things off, could you share with our readers the latest innovations at Bergan Marine Systems? Specifically, what sets your newly announced cloud-based data system, Bergan Connect, apart from other solutions in the maritime industry?

Kyle Durden (KD): Absolutely. At Bergan Marine Systems, we’re thrilled to introduce Bergan Connect, our state-of-the-art cloud-based data system. What sets it apart is its seamless integration with our tank sensors and various vessel software systems including Helm CONNECT, ioCurrents MarineInsight, and Herbert-ABS products including CargoMax and HECSALV. We’re providing real-time data analytics and actionable insights that our customers can access from any device. Unlike traditional systems, Bergan Connect is designed for user-friendliness and scalability, ensuring that maritime businesses of all sizes can leverage the benefits of advanced data management.

ML: Bergan Connect seems like a game-changer for the industry. Can you delve into how this cloud-based system enhances operational efficiency for maritime businesses? Are there any standout features or benefits that our readers should be particularly excited about?

KD: Bergan Connect is a game-changer indeed. One of its standout features is the ability to centralize data from our various sensors and vessel systems, streamlining operations and allowing for predictive maintenance. Vessel owners can now make informed decisions, monitor cargo safety systems, vessel location, optimize fuel consumption, monitor emissions, and enhance overall performance. Additionally, the system’s user interface is intuitive, making it accessible for both technical and non-technical personnel.

ML: Wireless technology is becoming increasingly integral to our daily lives. Can you elaborate on the wireless sensor offerings Bergan Marine Systems has recently introduced? How do these sensors contribute to the overall advancement of vessel monitoring and maintenance practices?

KD: Late last year, we had an offshore supply vessel customer that needed a quick solution to a regulatory required tank monitoring and alarm system. A traditional system would have involved running new electrical cables, tank penetrations, and a lot of time and labor cost at a shipyard. We were able to produce a wireless solution with our partners at Signal-Fire that saved them time, money and has been proven very reliable. Our new wireless sensor offerings align with the industry’s move towards connectivity and efficiency. These sensors enable real-time monitoring of critical parameters such as engine performance, fuel consumption, and equipment health.

A typical coastal tank barge has 6,000 – 9,000 feet of electrical cable and 50+ junction boxes just to support a tank monitoring system. Our wireless system ensures easy installation and minimal maintenance, contributing to a more reliable and cost-effective approach to vessel tank management. And if there is an issue we a sensor, we can now remotely troubleshoot and diagnose problems without having to send a service technician to the vessel.

ML: As technology continues to evolve, cybersecurity becomes a paramount concern. How does Bergan Marine Systems address the security aspects of Bergan Connect and the new wireless sensor offerings? What measures are in place to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of the data being transmitted and stored?

Security is a top priority for us. Bergan Connect employs robust encryption protocols and multi-factor authentication to safeguard data during transmission and storage. We continuously invest in cybersecurity measures, conducting regular audits and updates to stay ahead of potential threats. Our goal is to provide our clients with not only innovative solutions but also the peace of mind that their data is secure.

ML: The maritime industry is known for its complexity and diverse operational needs. How does Bergan Marine Systems envision these new technologies evolving to meet the future demands of the industry? Are there plans for further integration, updates, or additional features on the horizon?

Looking ahead, we see Bergan Connect evolving to meet the dynamic needs of the maritime industry. We are actively exploring integrations with more software systems and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to further enhance predictive capabilities. Additionally, user feedback is invaluable to us, and we plan to roll out updates based on industry demands, ensuring that our systems remain at the forefront of maritime technology.