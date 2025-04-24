PowerCell’s new M2Power 250 system converts methanol into clean electricity onboard Written by Nick Blenkey









Gothenburg, Sweden-headquartered marine fuel cell specialist PowerCell has booked its first order for its M2Power 250 system. Launched late last year, the fully integrated solution converts methanol into clean electricity onboard, offering an efficient and low-emission alternative to traditional maritime power sources.

The M2Power 250 system is designed with modularity and scalability in mind, offering tailored solutions for diverse vessel types. The system features a high-performance fuel cell stack optimized for marine applications, a methanol reformer for on-demand hydrogen production, and digital safety features to ensure resilience in line with industry standards.

Worth SEK 150 million (about $16 million), the first order has been placed by an undisclosed European shipyard and includes a 2 MW installation of PowerCell’s innovative methanol to power technology.

Delivering 250 kW of reliable and environmentally-friendly electricity, the M2Power 250 is designed to replace traditional marine diesel generator sets and provides shipowners with a smooth transition to net-zero-emission maritime operations.

For smaller vessels on shorter routes – such as towboats, feeder ships and ferries – the fuel cell can act as the vessel’s primary propulsion system. As a result, these vessels can produce net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while using around 30% less methanol than an external combustion engine would.

For larger deep-sea ships such as container ships and cruise ships, the fuel cells can be used to power the auxiliary engines and any other onboard generators, which are often used to maneuver in ports or for electricity onboard. Freedom from fossil-generators allows a large ship fuelled by renewable methanol to produce net-zero GHG emissions throughout its operations, not only while out at sea.

By utilizing reformed methanol and fuel cells to power auxiliary engines, the system also addresses the major issue of local air pollution in ports. Fuel cells using methanol reformer technology completely eliminate local emissions of SOx, NOx, and particulate matter (PM),

The system is scheduled for delivery in 2029 and includes both engineering services and hardware supply.

PowerCell, whose fuel cells will power the two giant hydrogen-powered ferries building for Norwegian ferry operator Trollhatten Nord at the Mykelbust shipyard, says that this new order strengthens its position at the forefront of next-generation maritime energy solutions, supporting global decarbonization goals and the industry’s broader transition to clean fuels.

Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group, stated, “It’s exciting to see yet another innovative product creating real market value so soon after its launch. With the M2Power 250, we’re advancing PowerCell beyond just fuel cell electrification—streamlining integration for shipyards and system integrators, while accelerating hydrogen adoption in regions where its infrastructure is still evolving.”

“Fuel cells using methanol reformer technology represent a major step forward in clean energy,” says Berkling. “They are designed to drastically reduce local emissions compared to traditional internal combustion engines and the impact is felt immediately. According to the WHO, air pollution contributes to 7 million premature deaths annually, with maritime hubs among the most affected. Cutting these emissions helps prevent respiratory illness, protects communities near ports, and reduces public health costs. This isn’t just about reaching decarbonization goals by 2040, it’s about saving lives and lowering societal costs today, as we make the transition to a fossil-free future.”