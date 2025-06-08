Pherousa marks a milestone on its path to a zero-emission ultramax Written by Nick Blenkey









Oslo-headquartered Pherousa SA has moved a step closer in its plans to build a series of zero-emission hydrogen-fueled 64,000 dwt ultramax bulk carriers.

L to R: Hans Bredrup, chairman of Pherousa AS, with Patrick Ryan, ABS SVP and CTO [Photo: ABS]

In a ceremony at last week’s Nor-Shipping event, ABS issued Pherousa an approval in principle (AIP) for its ammonia -to-hydrogen cracking technology, which is key to the vessel’s fully electric propulsion system that features proton exchange membrane fuel cells and a Babcock International fuel gas supply system (FGSS).

“We are seeing rapid innovation and new developments around ammonia as an alternative fuel, whether as a carrier of hydrogen or as a fuel in its own right” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president and CTO. “Cracking ammonia to produce hydrogen for fuel cells is one that has the potential to accelerate the energy transition to low or no carbon emissions in the maritime industry. ABS is proud to share our deep insight into the safety aspects of ammonia as a marine fuel in supporting development of this capability.”

“The approval in principle from ABS marks another important milestone for us in the development of a zero-emission scalable solution for the maritime industry,” said Hans Bredrup, cairman of Pherousa AS. “It allows us to continue the design and construction of our concept series of 64,000 dwt bulk carriers earmarked for the copper industry, to ensure that this specific commodity, so essential to global decarbonization, can be delivered across oceans without any carbon footprint at all.”

Key partners in the project include vessel designer Deltamarin, flag state Marshall Islands, Babcock International Group, which supplies the FGSS, as well as technology developer Metacon, a shareholder in Pherousa.