Østensjø PSV will be fitted with LOHC hydrogen fuel cell system









The Østensjø Rederi platform supply vessel Edda Ferd is to retrofitted with a hydrogen fuel cell that will make use of hydrogen released from a liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) power system.

Key to the technology is that the hydrogen is stored and transported in a liquid organic carrier, benzyltoluene, that, according to Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime, allows it to be handled as an oil.

The power system is a complete system that will include an LOHC Release Unit coupled with a PEM fuel cell ready to provide electrical power to ships for auxiliary power or propulsion.

The pilot project involving the Edda Ferd, HyNord, is supported by the Norwegian government’s Enova innovation agency, with Østensjø and Equinor as project partners.

It has just marked a major milestone: Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime has now received DNV approval in principle (AiP) for the LOHC Release Unit component of the power system.

“With the HyNjord Project we will demonstrate the use of our LOHC power system as a real zero emission alternative for ship power production,” said Øystein Skår, CEO of Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime. “We are very excited to receive the Approval in Principle from DNV for our innovative and first of its kind project to bring hydrogen as fuel onboard ships with our LOHC technology.”

Østensjø Rederi is a family-owned company, established in 1974 by owner Johannes Østensjø. Headquartered in Haugesund, Norway, it has a track record in pioneering new technologies.