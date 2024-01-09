NYK Line orders MAN ME-GA engines with EGR for new LNG carrier quartet Written by Nick Blenkey









Japan’s NYK Line has ordered MAN B&W ME-GA engines for four 174,000 cubic meter LNG carrier newbuilds. Each ship will have two 5G70ME-GA Mk. 10.5 engines and all eight engines will feature MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary EGR BP (Exhaust Gas Recirculation ByPass) emissions-reduction technology.

“We developed this engine for easy application to most contemporary LNG carrier designs and, indeed, all ME-GA orders to date have been exclusively for this segment,” said Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business, MAN Energy Solutions. “Demand for the engine has been continuously strong since its introduction, especially due to its accompaniment by our self-developed EGR system that comes proven by more than a decade of in-service, operational experience and optimization.”

“We have now logged more than 278 ME-GA engine orders since May 2021,” said Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support, MAN Energy Solutions. “Of these, seven vessels have already entered service with a total of 14 ME-GA engines on board. We have obtained ME-GA engine orders from both Korean and Chinese shipyards, but this is the first order from this prominent owner and we are thankful for NYK’s trust in our product. We have a strong and long-lasting relationship with NYK and are happy to now count it among our ME-GA customers.”

The low pressure, Otto-cycle MAN B&W ME-GA engine delivers a low CAPEX solution aimed at LNG carriers that are able to use boil-off gas as a fuel source. Based on the well-proven MAN B&W dual-fuel design with minimal installation requirements, the ME-GA uses an efficient ignition concept and unique gas-admission system to deliver safe and reliable operation.

MAN Energy Solutions says that EGR reduces methane-slip emissions compared to first-generation Otto-cycle engines without EGR. Simultaneously, the technology improves fuel efficiency in both gas and fuel-oil operation. Ultimately, EGR actively reduces emissions and improves efficiency in both Tier II and Tier III applications.

MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary EGR system began development more than a decade ago and was applied to a commercial project for the first time in 2013. Initially focused on achieving NOx Tier III compliance, the system has since matured into what MAN describes as a ”robust, engine-tuning tool” that today been ordered for more than 278 engines.