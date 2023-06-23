Norwegian mystery owner to power newbuild with Amogy powerpacks Written by Nick Blenkey









Brooklyn, N.Y., headquartered Amogy Inc. says it has entered a pre-order contract with “an undisclosed renowned Norwegian shipping company” that will see it supply four of its 200 kW ammonia-to-power systems for a newbuild vessel. It will be outfitted with a total of 800 kW of Amogy powerpacks. The Amogy integrated system will provide the primary power for the vessel, enabling zero-emissions operations.

AMOGY POWERPACKS

As Amogy CEO Seonghoon Woo explained in an interview with us last year, Amogy’s ammonia-to-power technology feeds liquid ammonia through its cracking modules integrated into a hybrid fuel cell system, which powers the electric motors.

“We are very proud that this prominent shipowner believes in our technology and sees it as the most viable solution for decarbonizing their newbuild vessel,” said Amogy Norway managing director Christian W. Berg. “This is a major milestone on our road to commercialization, and I believe it will serve as an inspiration for other shipowners to follow.”

Prior to joining Amogy, Berg served as the commercial director at Yara Clean Ammonia, where he led the commercialization of ammonia as a fuel and oversaw infrastructure development in Scandinavia. His career started as a second mate on an oil tanker and he has held leadership positions that include serving as CEO of Viking Supply Ships

Amogy recently announced the conclusion of its $150 million total Series B fundraising. The round will enable Amogy to continue its organizational development to support commercialization.

Prior to commercialization, Amogy plans to present its first zero-emission, ammonia-powered vessel in late 2023.