New Jan De Nul rock installation vessel will have Steerprop’s largest-ever ducted propulsors

Finnish propulsion specialist Steerprop is to supply the largest ducted propulsors it has ever produced as part of a complete propulsion package for the George W. Goethals, the new rock installation vessel recently ordered by leading dredging and offshore contractor Jan De Nul.

The George W. Goethals will become the third rock installation vessel above 30,000 tonnes in the Jan De Nul. The heavy-duty vessel is designed primarily to work in the offshore energy sector, installing rock to protect cables on the seabed. To meet the vessel’s demanding operational profile, the propulsion system must provide exceptional power and reliability—capable of propelling a vessel with a capacity of up to 37,000 tonnes—while also ensuring high efficiency during transit and precise maneuverability during installation operations.

According to Juho Rekola, director, sales & project management at Steerprop, this project underscores the company’s ability to meet extreme technical demands:

“When propulsion demand pushes the limits of engineering, that’s where Steerprop excels,” he says. “Our track record—ranging from icebreakers to some of the world’s most powerful offshore vessels—demonstrates our ability to deliver beyond expectations. We’re proud to once again meet Jan De Nul’s high standards and to support the shipyard with our deep integration expertise.”

The rock installation vessel will feature two main mechanical azimuth Steerprop pushing propulsors, each delivering more than 3 MW of power. With ducted propellers measuring 3.6 meters in diameter, these units are designed to deliver exceptional thrust and reliability under demanding operating conditions. Considering Steerprop’s robust dimensioning principles, they represent the largest ducted units ever produced by the company.The propulsion package will also include two Steerprop tunnel thrusters and two Steerprop retractable thrusters, ensuring precise maneuverability and optimal performance across all operating profiles.

This order continues a long cooperation between Steerprop and Jan De Nul, which has selected full Steerprop propulsion packages for the two largest advanced cable-laying vessels in the world.

Jan Van de Velde, director newbuilding at Jan De Nuls says that the new vessel reflects the company’s commitment to technical excellence and operational capability.

“Our decades of hands-on experience in subsea rock installation have enabled us to design this state-of-the-art vessel entirely in-house,” says. “Partnering once again with Steerprop ensures that we can rely on robust and efficient propulsion performance, meeting the exact requirements of our offshore energy projects.”