New Furuno MFD range introduces AI Avoidance Route feature

An AI Avoidance Route feature in one of the many innovations introduced in a new suite of Furuno USA multi function displays (MFDs) designed to meet the needs of operators of tugs, ferries and other workboat type vessels.

Called the NavNet TZtouchXL series, the new MFD range includes three robust large-sized MFDs: the 16-inch TZT16X, 22-inch TZT22X, and 24-inch TZT24X. They feature super-wide, all-glass displays with a clarity and brightness that provides operators with a clear view of their surroundings, even in adverse conditions. The rugged all-glass design is not only functional but also enhances the durability and functionality of the helm, well suited to the demanding nature of workboat operations. For boats requiring a more compact solution, the 10-inch TZT10X and 13-inch TZT13X deliver performance with space efficiency.

The MFDs incorporate Furuno’s hybrid control with intuitive RotoKey control knob, seamlessly integrating with TZtouchXL’s user-friendly interface to simplify navigation. Intuitive Edge Swipe functions and customizable quick pages cater to the efficiency-focused mindset of workboat operators, and each TZtouchXL MFD is powered by a hexacore processor for rapid response while monitoring critical data.

AI AVOIDANCE ROUTE

When connected to a Furuno DRS radar, two new, powerful safety features are unlocked: Risk Visualizer and AI Avoidance Route.

Risk Visualizer is a unique function of Furuno radars that provides a 360° visual representation of potential collision risks of approaching objects around the vessel. Unlike CPA/TCPA alarms, which indicate only the risks visible on the ship’s current course, Risk Visualizer assesses all of the objects around the vessel. Dynamic icons are automatically created for targets with the highest probability of collision, ensuring the captain has the information they need to maintain safe distances when passing.

The new AI Avoidance Route feature takes all the information provided by the radar and instantly provides a safe route around those hazards.

NavNet TZtouchXL also supports essential workboat tools such as AIS and autopilot, along with new chart plotting features found in TZ MAPS, a comprehensive new standard in nautical cartography. A one-time purchase unlocks TZ MAPS charts for the entire U.S. or other global areas of the customer’s choice. TZ MAPS features full vector capabilities, ensuring clarity and detail at all levels of zoom. Operators can customize color palettes and edit chart objects, tailoring the charts to meet their specific needs.

With a complimentary TimeZero account, operators can efficiently manage their data, including backups and retrieval from the cloud, ensuring that essential operational data is always at their fingertips.