MAN dual fuel methanol genset passes TAT

MAN Energy Solutions reports that its MAN 7L21/31DF-M (dual fuel-methanol) genset has successfully passed its type approval test (TAT) in China. The TAT was carried out in close cooperation with MAN Energy Solutions licensee CSSC Marine Power (CMP) at its production facility in Zhenjiang, and received approval from all major classification societies present at the event.

The basis for the new methanol engine concept is the MAN 21/31 Mk II type that is part-load optimized and claims a world-best specific fuel-oil consumption in the 1–2 MW range. The L21/31 engine is well-established in the market, having accumulated close to 3,000 sales over its lifetime. It burns heavy fuel oil/distillate according to the ISO8217:2024 specification, as well as biofuels.

“Integrating a methanol system into our well proven L21/31 engine has taken around two years, including some 18 months of intense testing at MAN Energy Solutions facilities,” said Michael Køel Andersen, head of testing at MAN Energy Solutions. “Being able to stand here today with an approved engine and concept – despite the tight timeline and intense R&D development that was demanded – is an important milestone for our business. It also demonstrates that our gensets are agile and ready for the future market.”

MAN Energy Solutions says that its cost-effective, port fuel injection methanol concept now prominently positions the 21/31DF-M as the preferred, medium-speed, small-bore engine for genset and diesel-electric propulsion. It notes that the genset is a perfect match for its methanol-fueled MAN B&W ME-LGIM two-stroke engine.

“We have seen significant growth within the dual-fuel sector and market demand for fuel-flexible engines is strong,” said Hakon Juel Hansen, manager global promotion and business development at MAN Energy Solutions. “Sales of the 21/31DF-M have already reached double digits since its official market launch in 2024, showing that we are capable of providing solutions to power the merchant fleet in what is a period of uncertainty in terms of customer fuel-strategy.”

“This new methanol concept will add to the volume of over 30,000 genset and propulsion engines already provided to industry by our small-bore, four-stroke business unit,” Hansen added. “MAN Energy Solutions has continuously brought innovative engine concepts to the market, supporting the merchant maritime industry on its path to net zero. With this successful TAT, our customers now have another means of supporting their fuel strategy.”