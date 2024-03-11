Korean shipyard in MOU on OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system Written by Nick Blenkey









Jinhae, Korea, based shipbuilder K Shipbuilding (KSB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Alfa Laval. It covers the use of Alfa Laval’s OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system in potential KSB newbuilding projects such as MR and LR1 Tankers.

Like other air lubrication systems, OceanGlide improves a vessel’s energy efficiency, and performance by reducing the vessel’s frictional resistance while sailing. What differentiates OceanGlide from other solutions is its intelligent integration of fluidics with air lubrication to enhance the vessel’s propulsion power savings by up to 12%. This translates to lower fuel consumption, reduced CO2 emissions and improved EEDI, EEXI and CII compliance.

OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system

Using fluidics, OceanGlide creates highly streamlined airflow sections on a vessel’s flat bottom. Each section has an independently regulated fluidic band that produces a controlled air layer. This feature ensures optimal efficiency, maximum coverage, and reduced compressor power. The system’s high efficiency in controlling air flow not only ensures an effective air layer with fewer compressors but also provides the added advantage of conveniently positioning them anywhere on board.

“We are proud to work with KBS as our business partner in Korea,” says Rajiv Sarin, head of air lubrication at Alfa Laval. “This agreement signifies the market’s growing trust in Alfa Laval as a reliable partner. It also highlights the recognition of our solutions as being innovative and efficient.”

“OceanGlide is an innovative solution that helps improve ship operation efficiency, and we expect it to align well with our goals of developing and building competitive ships,” says Tae-Hyun Koh, CTO, K Shipbuilding.