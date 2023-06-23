Kongsberg to offer U.S.-built Kamewa waterjets

In what it calls “a step change in support for its U.S. customers,” Kongsberg Maritime has established a dedicated manufacturing facility and service team to provide in-country support for its Kamewa waterjet customers in the United States.

As a leading supplier of propulsion systems, Kongsberg Maritime has been manufacturing Kamewa waterjets for over 40 years, delivering more than 10,000 units globally. The company will now offer support for its North American customers that includes local manufacturing of waterjets, local service support and spare parts, from its facility in New Orleans.

John Huschilt, Kongsberg Maritime, Sales Manager – Special Vessels – Americas, said: “By expanding our New Orleans facility to include waterjet manufacturing and assembly, Kongsberg Maritime aims to offer U.S.-built products direct into the market for future newbuildings, including naval and coast guard projects. This is providing our U.S.-based customers with an opportunity to procure locally sourced, world-renowned waterjets.

“Our Kongsberg Kamewa waterjets are powering a growing number of vessels across the U.S. in multiple segments. From combat craft protecting freedom with the U.S. military, mass-transit ferries on the East Coast, West Coast and the Great Lakes providing safe and fast transportation, through to powering a range of workboats, we’re ready to serve and support our customers,” Huschilt said.

Kongsberg Maritime says it will be able to serve waterjet customers better in all coastal regions of the US, providing dedicated support for these mission-critical products.

The Kongsberg Kamewa mixed flow Steel Series waterjets provide market-leading pump efficiency. Steel series size range from 25 to 125 cm with a power range from 300 to 27000 kW. The aluminum waterjets use axial flow pump technology and are delivered as complete units. The aluminum series size ranges from 22 to 67 cm, power range from 50 to 2,000 kW.