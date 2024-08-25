Kongsberg Maritime launches new RD-AZ-2300. rim-drive azimuth thruster

Kongsberg Maritime has launched a new rim-drive azimuth thruster, the RD-AZ-2300. With a propeller diameter of 2,300 mm, it is positioned between the existing RD-AZ-1900 and RD-AZ-2600 models, providing ship owners and operators with greater flexibility in selecting the right thruster for their specific needs.

According to Kongsberg Maritime, the RD-AZ-2300 is well suited for vessels operating in demanding environments such as offshore wind farms, where precise maneuverability and low noise levels are crucial. Meeting the requirements of DNV’s Silent R classification, the RD-AZ-2300 also provides significant advantages for underwater research vessels by reducing underwater radiated noise (URN) below sea levels, which is beneficial to marine ecosystems and enhances onboard comfort for crew and passengers.

“We are excited to introduce the RD-AZ-2300 to the market,” said Anton Westerlund, VP product management, thruster systems at Kongsberg Maritime. “This new thruster size further strengthens our position as a leading provider of electric propulsion solutions. The RD-AZ series offers exceptional performance, efficiency, and maneuverability, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of vessel types.”

Kongsberg Maritime has a long history of pioneering electric propulsion technology. The company’s rim-drive azimuth thrusters are known for their compact design, high efficiency, and low environmental impact. By eliminating the need for gearboxes and traditional shaft lines, these thrusters reduce noise and vibration, while also improving fuel consumption and reducing emissions.