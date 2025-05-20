Kongsberg Maritime launches new electric towing winch for tug market

Expanding its winch product portfolio, Kongsberg Maritime has launched a new electric towing winch powered by a frequency converter-driven electric motor.

It is designed to deliver enhanced operational efficiency and reduced environmental impact compared to traditional hydraulic systems.

A key advantage of the new electric towing winch is the reduction in hydraulic systems on board, minimizing the risks related to oil on deck.

Engineered for high efficiency and low power consumption, the electric towing winch offers a pulling force of up to 35 tons and brake holding loads tailored to selected towing ropes. It features frequency converter technology for stepless speed control during rope handling and is available in multiple drum configurations, including single, double, and split drum options.

The robust design incorporates an electric motor, induction-hardened gears, and high-quality bearings, ensuring a durable drive line capable of withstanding harsh marine environments. Additional features include a mechanical spooling device for wire winch applications and a quick-release function under three seconds, compliant with IACS rules.

“We know that tug operators need to have round-the-clock availability for towing operations, so with our global support network and product centre expertise we can ensure that when our customers need support, they get it,” said Kimmo Haula, VP merchant, handling systems, at Kongsberg Maritime:

“The control system for the new winch will also enable future upgrades on remote service and connectivity to the Kongsberg ecosystem,” Haula added. “With its launch, tug operators can look forward to enhanced performance, reduced environmental impact, and lower operational costs.”

Kongsberg Maritime brings decades of experience in both frequency converter-driven and hydraulic winch systems to the new electric towing winch, ensuring reliability and performance. The winch is equipped with a user-friendly interface, offering local control stands and bridge main controls that display key operational data such as rope line tension, length, speed, and system alarms.

Uniquely, Kongsberg Maritime combines winch controls with its Aquapilot thruster control system lever, enhancing operational safety and user-friendliness. This ergonomic design allows captains to manage winch and thruster operations simultaneously, improving situational awareness and control.