Key suppliers selected for world’s first hydrogen-hybrid research vessel

Ballard Power Systems and Chart Industries have been selected by Glosten and Siemens Energy to provide the fuel cells and hydrogen storage system for what is slated to be the first hydrogen-hybrid research vessel in the world: the Coastal Class Research Vessel (CCRV) to be built for UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography

The vessel is currently in the design phase.

Ballard Power Systems will provide the fuel cells which will help power the hydrogen-hybrid vessel, while Chart Industries will provide the cryogenic tank and fuel gas system where the liquid hydrogen fuel will be bunkered and conditioned for the fuel cells—both essential components of a hydrogen-fuel-cell propulsion system.

Ballard Power Systems is a worldwide provider of innovative clean energy solutions with a focus on hydrogen fuel cells. Chart Industries is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for clean power, water, food and industrials. The equipment from these key vendors will allow extended zero-emissions operation of the Scripps’ CCRV to help the university to meet its goals for clean operations during science missions along the California coast.

“Ballard Power Systems and Chart Industries are known for their expertise in hydrogen technologies, so we felt like they were a natural choice for a hydrogen propulsion system this unique,” said Tim Leach, the principal naval architect at Glosten who is leading the CCRV design effort. “Their experience will be invaluable to this project and integrate well with the engineering team as they move forward with developing the details of this design.”

For over sixty years, Glosten has supported Scripps with engineering and design work for its oceanographic research fleet, including the midlife refit of the R/V Roger Revelle, modifications to the R/V Sally Ride, Melville and New Horizon, and the design of the recently retired FLoating Instrument Platform (FLIP). In 2018, Glosten was contracted by Sandia National Laboratories to perform a feasibility study of a zero-emission, hydrogen-fuel-cell coastal research vessel. The Zero-V concept was developed in collaboration with Scripps and validated the coastal hydrogen-hybrid research concept. Glosten was awarded the contract to develop a concept-through-production-level design package for the CCRV in 2022.

“Chart is very pleased to contribute to this innovative, zero-emissions project,” said Jillian Evanko, CEO & president of Chart Industries. “By bringing our extensive hydrogen experience to the maritime world in several international projects, we are able to contribute not only to the fuel transition but also to the development of regulations, risk mitigation and technology for new marine fuels.”