Is Vessev’s VS-Drive hydrofoiling’s coolest motor?

The latest innovation from New Zealand foiling ferry pioneer Vessev is the VS–Drive, a podded propulsion system that the company believes is set to redefine electric marine performance.

The VS–Drive is a submersible motor that combines advanced active cooling with custom direct-drive brushless motors in a modular design.

The VS–Drive powers the VS–9, Vessev’s nine-meter, battery-electric hydrofoiling catamaran, which delivers smooth, silent and emissions-free journeys. It will scale to other models in development, including 12 and 18-meter vessels, as well as Vessev’s recreational vessel, launching soon.

Vessev calls the VS-Drive “hydrofoiling’s coolest motor” and company co-founder and CTO Max Olson says that its internal closed-loop cooling system is among its most game-changing features, maintaining motor operating temperatures of below 50°C.

“The VS–Drive began as a clean-sheet design to overcome one of the trickiest challenges in electric marine propulsion: overheating,” Olson says. “The result is sustained high-torque output, and unparalleled performance in tropical climates.”

By connecting the motor directly to the propeller and eliminating gearboxes and long driveshafts, the VS–Drive has fewer moving parts than internal combustion engines, reducing energy loss and enhancing efficiency.

The motor, which offers near-silent operation, has a continuous output of 65 kW (90 horsepower) at 25 knots.

The VS–Drive is designed to last, with long-life bearings and sensors monitoring the system’s health and performance in real time. The motor’s modular design allows components to be easily disassembled and serviced, offering operators peace of mind.

The VS–Drive’s vectorable rudder mounting provides superior low-speed maneuverability, which, when combined with Vessev’s fully retractable foiling system, facilitates operation across a broad range of marine environments and marina configurations.

Vessev CEO Eric Laakmann says the VS–Drive will unlock a new level of what’s possible for electric marine transport.

“We’re excited to see operators around the world benefit from this propulsion technology across a range of applications,” he says,

The VS–Drive’s development received co-funding from the New Zealand government’s Low Emission Transport Fund, administered by EECA (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority).

About the VS–Drive

Power: 65 kW cruise (90 horsepower), with peak power of 110 kW (150 HP)

Torque: 400 Nm

Bearings lifespan: 40,000 miles / 48 months

Silent, gearless, zero emissions.

So, can you go out and buy one?

“The VS–Drive was designed for our electric hydrofoiling catamarans, as a key component of our system,” says Vessev, “but it could be integrated into a third-party newbuild, whether hydrofoiling or not, and we’re open to conversations about partnerships. For now, we’re essentially our own first customer.”