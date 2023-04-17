Inmarsat doubles network usage, plans to launch new satellites

Connectivity services provider Inmarsat has honed in its efforts to expand and strengthen its already impressive services. This and more will be explored in an exclusive free webinar airing at 1 p.m. ET on April 20 that will discuss how the digital transformation is undoubtedly crucial to decarbonizing the shipping industry—and how digitalization itself is reliant on connectivity.

Inmarsat, a leader in marine satellite services, has been proactive and dynamic in ensuring its clients receive trustworthy satellite-based connectivity services for more than four decades. Eric Griffin, who has been vice president at the company for over 14 years, has been able to achieve impressive, and sometimes lifesaving, results for the company. When COVID struck, internet connection at sea became more important than ever as emergency services and information requests skyrocketed, and the activity has remained strong since.

“On a per vessel basis, in the offshore energy side of things, usage has double over the past two years. Especially in today’s times, here in the United States, it’s difficult to find a crew. The crew, when you do find them, they want that Starbucks-like experience on the vessel,” says Griffin. “They want to connect anywhere, anytime, any place and have the same access that they had when they are home. That’s driving a lot of requirements, as with digitalization, you’re talking about remote operations, cloud computing, efficiency improvement, all of these aspects are growing.”

And Inmarsat’s reach is quite wide spanning, with a 99.9% availability rate, which is one of the company’s strong suits as the maritime industry is facing growing pressure to be more competitive with internet accessibility, emission reduction, and cyber crime prevention.

“One of the first questions that crew members ask when they go to work for these vessel companies, is ‘what’s the quality of internet access?” says Griffin. “That, plus the ability to cloud compute and drive operations into the cloud and cost effectiveness, those are driving the increase in usage as well.”

The future also looks bright for Inmarsat as it has invested in six new satellites which will be deployed over the course of the next three to four years. Two of these new satellites will provide continuous coverage over the North Pole. Inmarsat is also investing in its Orchestra platform, which uses mesh networks, or a “network of networks,” as Griffin says, to expand LTE coverage and increase network strength.

Overall, Inmarsat’s goal remains to improve standards in operational performance, safety, security and crew welfare. Reliable internet connection at sea provides this.

Griffin will join Eleni Polychronopoulou, president and CEO of METIS Cyberspace Technology SA; Chris Sepp, vice president – information technology of Seaspan Corporation; and Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log during Thursday’s webinar.