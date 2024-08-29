Hempel introduces new Hempaguard Ultima hull coating

Hempel has introduced a new two-layer hull coating system called Hempaguard Ultima. It combines the company’s proven Hempaguard X7 with a new biocide-free silicone topcoat, Hempaguard XL, to prevent the growth of marine organisms while ensuring long-lasting hull protection.

Building on the success of Hempaguard X7, which has been applied to more than 4,000 vessels and is third-party verified and validated for its effectiveness by DNV, Hempel calls Hempaguard Ultima its

“most significant innovation in a decade.”

“It has been designed to safeguard vessels from fouling with a unique two-layer system, enabling our customers to reach their sustainability objectives while also achieving operational excellence,” says Alexander Enström, executive vice president and head of marine at Hempel A/S. “I am excited to introduce this ground-breaking innovation to our customers and look forward to following its success and impact in the market.”

Hempel says that, with Hempaguard Ultima, customers can expect:

Up to 21% fuel savings

160 fouling-free idle days

Only 0.9% speed loss on average

6% immediate out-of-dock performance increase

“With Hempaguard Ultima, a vessel’s hull is able to achieve a more stable surface smoothness, even into the fourth or fifth year of the docking cycle,” says Diego Meseguer Yebra, R&D director marine at Hempel A/S. “This reduces the risk of fouling after long service periods, even when the coating’s hydrogel and biocide can start losing some effectiveness. At the same time, the Hempaguard XL topcoat acts as a modulator for the release of biocide from Hempaguard X7, allowing a lower biocide amount per square meter to last longer.”

Speed loss measurements are used to monitor how much a ship’s speed has decreased compared to its optimal or expected speed. This is typically done by comparing the ship’s current speed under certain conditions (like a clean hull and calm seas) to its speed after some time in operation, when the hull might be fouled. Speed loss is important because it directly impacts a ship’s fuel efficiency and operational costs.

Out-of-dock speed increase refers to the boost in a ship’s speed that typically happens after it has undergone maintenance, particularly after its hull has been cleaned, repaired, or repainted while the ship is in dry dock.