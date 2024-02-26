HAV Hydrogen is to build its first full-size prototype Zero Emission Pod Written by Nick Blenkey









HAV Hydrogen, a subsidiary of Norway’s HAV Group ASA, has received NOK 12.4 million (about $1.2 million) in funding from Innovation Norway’s Environmental Technology Scheme to build, test and certify a full-scale prototype of its Zero Emission Pod – a containerized hydrogen (H2) energy system for ships.

The Zero Emission Pod received Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV last year. It is a complete deck house in which several hydrogen fuel cells are mounted together with a complete hydrogen distribution system, control and safety system including emergency shutdown system, ventilation system, cooling system, and DC/DC power distribution system.

Using 200 kW hydrogen fuel cells, the system is flexible and can easily provide 1,000 kW within the footprint of a standard 20-foot container. By combining multiple containers, using larger modules or dedicated space below deck, multi megawatt energy systems will also be available.

“We have developed and received an AiP for a turnkey engine room,” said Osnes at the time of the award. “’The AiP is based on a 20-foot container that not only contains the hydrogen fuel cells, but also the equipment required to safely run it. This includes ventilation, cooling, safety systems, control system, DC/DC drives, fuel distribution system and other technical installations.”

Building and testing of a full-scale prototype is a continuation of the work carried out to gain the AiP. The prototype testing will further enhance technology readiness-level and, from a ship owner’s perspective – substantially de-risk the solution.

“Our system is designed based on a risk-based methodology in order to comply with the safety barrier requirements of IMO’s fuel cell guidelines,” says Kristian Osnes, managing director of HAV Hydrogen. “This is essential to create a mass market product that can be quickly adopted by the maritime industry. Moreover, having a physical, working product to showcase to shipowners and yards will enable an enhanced understanding of the maturity and marketability of the Zero Emission Pod.”

Testing and certification of the full scale prototype will be conducted at SINTEF’s new test facility in Trondheim, Norway.