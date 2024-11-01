GIT Coatings first with new LR antifouling type approval Written by Nick Blenkey









Canadian graphene coating specialist GIT Coatings has become the first company to receive a new Lloyd’s Register (LR) type approval, its “Enhanced Antifouling Type Approval”

LR is the first classification society to offer this type approval, which sets a new standard for antifouling coatings to address the growing need for effective biofouling management, which contributes to decarbonization efforts and protecting marine ecosystems.

The type approval provides ship owners and operators with validated assurance of antifouling coatings’ performance in relation to hull cleanliness and smoothness, pre- and post-grooming operations. Grooming is the periodical removal of microfouling (slime) to prevent the development of macrofouling on ships’ hulls.

The award has been granted to GIT Coatings for its XGIT-Fuel graphene-based hull coating, which is currently the only coating with this approval for grooming on the market.

The new type approval is an assurance that XGIT-Fuel maintains its performance before and after grooming, with no roughness increase and no thickness loss, and is compatible with the agreed grooming frequency based on the vessel’s biofouling risk assessment.

The coating creates an ultra-low friction surface to increase vessel performance while reducing emissions, without the use of biocides, silicon oils or toxic components. This “out of dock” performance is maintained during the docking cycle using a hull grooming program, which removes biofoul from the hull without damaging or delaminating its paint and does not cause discharge of organisms into the marine environment.

“This new type of approval to GIT is an important next step to improving the maritime industry’s understanding of sustainable coating solutions as it moves towards a more environmentally friendly future,” said Heather Hughes, team leader for non-metallics and coating materials at Lloyd’s Register, .

“For our customers, providing an understanding of the right choice of coating to maintain their hull cleanliness, while assuring them of the continued performance after hull grooming is vital. LR is the only classification service who can provide this understanding, which is underpinned with rigorous and validated testing,” said Philippos Sifiris, head of market strategy & vessel performance at GIT Coatings. “Receiving the first enhanced type approval from Lloyds Register is a major milestone for us. It validates the effectiveness of our hard foul release technology in keeping an always clean hull when combined with a hull grooming regime. In alignment with IMO’s emphasis on prevention, we are committed to continuing our work on sustainable biocide-free solutions that provide shipowners and operators with confidence in choosing the hull management solution of the future today.”

The Enhanced Antifouling Type Approval has been introduced in direct response to the IMO’s 2023 guidelines for the control and management of ships’ biofouling to minimize the transfer of invasive aquatic species. While the IMO AFS Convention ensures antifouling coatings do not contain prohibited substances, it does not address performance or cleaning requirements, which are key to biofouling control.

“Our new approval provides a crucial service in plugging this gap, moving it beyond statutory IMO compliance to help companies comply with rapidly changing legislation,” said Hughes. “As more nations consider implementing rigorous entry requirements to protect their marine environments, this approval will be invaluable for businesses seeking to comply with evolving regulations.”

“XGIT-Fuel does not contain any biocides and does not release these harmful chemicals into the ocean,” said Marciel Gaier, chief technology officer at GIT Coatings. “This aligns with GIT’s global sustainability goals and accelerates the industry’s transition towards a cleaner, greener future with non-polishing, hard foul release, biocide-free coatings that help protect marine ecosystems.”