Game changer? Wärtsilä makes onboard CCS commercially available

In a much-anticipated move, Wärtsilä is now making its onboard carbon capture solution (CCS) commercially available to the world maritime industry — and It says that, according its tests, the solution is proven to reduce vessel CO2 emissions by up to 70%.

“CCS is a game-changer for the maritime industry, and we are already seeing huge interest in the market for this solution,” says Håkan Agnevall, president and CEO of Wärtsilä. “Ahead of shipping’s net-zero targets, this new technology complements the industry’s ongoing efforts to dramatically reduce emissions from vessels and prevent stranded assets.”

The launch follows the successful installation of the world’s first comprehensive, full-scale CCS solution onboard Solvang ASA’s 21,000 cubic meter ethylene carrier Clipper Eris, where the technology captures emissions from all exhaust gas sources. The solution has been in operation since the Clipper Eris set sail from Singapore in February 2025, after being retrofitted with the system by Seatrium.

Clipper Eris was already equipped with a broad range of Wärtsilä products, including exhaust scrubbers, making it an ideal candidate for the project. Separately, for newbuild vessels currently under construction, Solvang has worked closely with Wärtsilä, and other partners, to ensure these ships are CCS-ready. This includes CCS-ready scrubber systems, as the engines will operate on HFO, as well as necessary space reservation and utility requirements.

“While the shipping sector continues to explore options for lessening its environmental impact, CCS provides a significant shortcut for achieving meaningful sustainability,” says Edvin Endresen, CEO of Solvang ASA. “Solvang has been at the forefront of advocating for, and adapting to, new technologies such as CCS for our deep-sea fleet. As one of the more promising solutions for marine decarbonization, it was important for us to team up with an experienced and trusted partner such as Wärtsilä and we are excited at the potential its CCS offering will bring to our business.”

Wärtsilä has been actively developing this technology since 2019 and currently operates a research center and test facility in Moss, Norway capturing 10 tonnes of CO2 per day from a Wärtsilä marine engine. These tests, which are now supported by the full scale-installation onboard Clipper Eris, have proven that the new CCS has the capability to reduce a vessel’s CO2 emissions by up to 705. Wärtsilä also estimates its CCS would have a carbon capture cost of $54-$76 per tonne of CO2, inclusive of capital and operating costs.

“Collaboration has been key here,” says Agnevall. “To achieve this significant advance in maritime emissions control it is important to be able to cooperate with like-minded partners such as Solvang ASA. We congratulate them for their vision and support in bringing CCS to their fleet.”

Wärtsilä offers different scalable CCS sizes and configurations to suit various vessel types and operator needs, both on newbuildings and retrofits. Wärtsilä says that its CCS can be applied to the exhaust from any carbon-based fuel – such as HFO, methanol, LNG and MGO – and is designed to work alongside other emission reduction technologies, including SOx scrubbers, NOx reduction systems, and particulate matter filters. As part of Wärtsilä’s broader portfolio, CCS can be integrated with other decarbonization technologies and services.

