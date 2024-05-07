FMD to deliver common rail retrofit kit for San Antonio class Written by Nick Blenkey









Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has been awarded a purchase order by HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division to deliver an FM PC2.5 STC common rail technology retrofit kit, which will upgrade existing PC2.5 STC engines currently installed on U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense greatly values the trust that the U.S. Navy has placed in our power and propulsion systems, which is why our teams are continually working to deliver solutions that enhance performance and align with the Navy’s cost and sustainability goals,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “We’ve already demonstrated the success of our common rail technology through sea trials for LPD 29, and we look forward to working with Ingalls Shipbuilding to retrofit the engines installed on LPD 17 through LPD 28 ships.”

The common rail retrofits will upgrade the engines with FMD’s common rail fuel injection technology which maximizes performance through enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. The high-pressure rail electronic fuel injection system can provide 5.5% fuel savings through improved fuel atomization with more complete and efficient combustion.

FMD has already integrated common rail (CR) technology on engines that have been delivered to Ingalls Shipbuilding for the construction of multiple amphibious ships, including USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), USS Harrisburg (LPD 30) and USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31). The four engines being assembled for the future LPD-32 will also include common rail technology.