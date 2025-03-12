First Odfjell vessel equipped with eSAILs is headed for Houston Written by Nick Blenkey









Nearing completion of a project first announced in August 2023, the Odfjell chemical tanker Bow Olympus has departed the EDR Antwerp Shipyard in Belgium with four 22-meter bound4blue eSAILs installed.

“The five-year-old vessel has just embarked on what could be called her second maiden voyage—this time, crossing the Atlantic towards Houston with four eSAILs,” says Odfjell VP technology Erik Hjortland. “Each nautical mile will be thoroughly analyzed in real-time to document the energy-saving effects. The project answers to the core of our decarbonization strategy, and we are eager to see that our calculations and expectations are confirmed.”

Captain Glenn Skjelbred and his crew are being joined by a team from Odfjell’s technology department and bound4blue to experience, train, and learn from this highly anticipated pioneering voyage. The crew has attended tailor-made seminars to get insights into how sails affect the ship’s movements and maneuvering without impacting the ship’s operations. Now, says Odfjell, it’s time to see it come to life.

The installation of the eSAILS at the EDR Antwerp Shipyard was the final stage of a thorough process. The deck of a chemical tanker is covered in pipes for the multiple cargo tanks. Integrating the sail foundations required careful planning, and the installation had to be specifically designed to ensure a seamless fit with tanker operations, al while considering the vessel’s air draft limitations.

Odfjell cooperated with bound4blue to ensure that the system could be installed without significant modifications to the vessel. A tailored installation was deployed to accommodate the vessel’s busy schedule, resulting in a time- and cost-effective process.

Through an orchestrated coordination between all parties involved—Odfjell, bound4blue, and EDR Antwerp Shipyard—the installation was completed in just two days.

The four 22-meter-tall eSAILs are expected to help the vessel achieve significant fuel savings and further increase energy efficiency during deep-sea voyages.

“A major challenge we must address in a world where all sectors need renewable electricity, is that the entire process—from green power production to the ship’s propeller—results in an energy loss of around 80%, making it poor energy economics,” says Hjortland. “Sails, on the other hand, harnesses wind power locally and directly, with a much lower energy loss—around 10% from sail to propeller. This allows the renewable wind energy to be used more efficiently directly on board the ship. It is an elegant use of resources and the main reason why I am so passionate about this solution. The learnings from Bow Olympus will catalyze further decisions as we continue to improve the environmental performance of our current vessels—while also preparing for the next generation of chemical tankers that will be with us till 2050 and beyond.”

The installation of the eSAIL system on Bow Olympus adds to the industry’s growing use of wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) to reduce fuel consumption. Odfjell’s decision to implement this specific technology was made after a thorough assessment following a deep-dive study by the RISE research institute.

Bound4blue’s fully autonomous sails generate propulsive efficiency by dragging air across an optimized aerodynamic profile. The combination of performance, payback potential, and environmental and regulatory benefits made for a solid solution.

“We worked closely with Odfjell to ensure that the eSAIL® system fully met the operational requirements of their vessel, delivering an efficient installation that integrates seamlessly with the ship’s existing configuration,” says David Ferrer, CTO at bound4blue. “Installing a WAPS on a vessel like this can present challenges due to ATEX zones and air draft limitations. However, the mechanical simplicity of the eSAIL technology provides an effective solution, enabling the use of non-EX-proof units. This not only reduces CAPEX but also streamlines the installation process. We’re delighted to set sail with Odfjell.”

The eSAILs on Bow Olympus are expected to contribute to further reductions in fuel consumption and carbon emissions, building on Odfjell’s previous efforts, which have already resulted in a 53% reduction in carbon intensity compared to the 2008 baseline—equivalent to 21 zero-emission vessels.

WAPS also provides regulatory advantages, being the only power source actively rewarded through Fuel EU Maritime (Wind Reward Factor) while helping drive down emissions for EU ETS, and positively impacting CII ratings.

Odfjell says that its experience with this system will show the potential wind energy has as a tool for reducing emissions in the sector. Once results are validated, the company plans to install sails on several more of its chemical tankers.