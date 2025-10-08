First Japanese-built TCT turbocharger rolls off production line

The first Everllence TCT turbocharger to be produced under license in Japan – a TCT40 unit — recently rolled off the production line at the

Mitsui E&S Co. Ltd. Tamano factory.

The event was marked by a ceremony at which attendees included Ichiro Tanaka, director of Mitsui E&S Co, assistant to president, and in charge of the company’s marine propulsion systems div. and logistics systems div.; and Dr Daniel Struckmeier, managing director of Everllence Japan Ltd., head of sales for license turbocharger & exhaust gas treatment APAC.

As one of the largest, marine, two-stroke engine builders in the world, MItsui E&S Co., Ltd. has been an Everllence turbocharger licensee since 1981. In 2022, it successfully concluded negotiations to build Everllence’s new TCT axial-turbocharger series, replacing the older TCA turbocharger for two-stroke engines.

While production in Japan is beginning with the TCT40 model, other sizes in the TCT range will be progressively added over time. The turbochargers will be installed on Mitsui-manufactured Everllence two-stroke engines.

“Since entering into a licensing agreement with Everllence in 1981, we have manufactured and sold over 4,000 Mitsui-Everllence turbochargers over the past 40 years,” said Tanaka. “It is a great pleasure to commence production of the latest turbocharger, the MitsuI-Everllence TCT40, under this license. We deeply appreciate the strong partnership between the two companies and the dedicated efforts of everyone involved. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration in the years to come.”

“This is a significant milestone that has been coming since our two companies signed the TCT licence agreement, enabling MitsuI E&S Co., Ltd. to bring our latest turbocharger technologies to the market,” said Struckmeier. “At the same time, we know that many Japanese customers prefer products that are manufactured domestically. Local production helps build trust, ensures faster delivery, and aligns with customer expectations for domestic sourcing. We are very happy with developments and are confident that it will further enhance the appeal of MItsui E&S Co. Ltd. within the two-stroke engine segment while highlighting the strength of the TCT series.”

The TCT series

Everllence launched the TCT series to its turbocharger range in 2019, starting with the TCT40, and subsequently followed by the TCT30, TCT50 and TCT60. Ultimately, the series will comprise six frame-sizes including TCT70 and TCT80 units.

The newly developed radial compressor and axial turbine are key components of the series. Both have been developed with new design features, backed by the latest simulation technologies, resulting in a very compact and lightweight turbocharger design. Thanks to its superior charging efficiencies, wide compressor maps and ample matching options, TCT turbochargers can easily be matched to engines. Their variability covers not only a wide range of engine-tuning options and fuel types, but also all new requirements of today’s exhaust-gas after-treatment systems for IMO Tier III operations.

In general, TCT turbochargers offer the following features:

long TBOs – high performance bearings;

maintenance-friendly service concept resulting in low life-cycle costs;

highest specific flow rates, resulting in a compact and lightweight design;

lowest noise emissions;

highest efficiency levels.

For two-stroke engines, TCT-series turbochargers are suitable for engines ranging from 5.5 MW up to 24 MW per turbocharger. Typical applications include prime movers for container vessels, large bulk carriers or tankers.