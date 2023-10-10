Erma First carbon capture and storage system gains LR AiP Written by Nick Blenkey









Perama, Greece, headquartered Erma First, well known for its ballast water management solutions, is adding shipboard carbon capture and storage (CCS) to its offerings. Today, its amine absorption-based CCS solution was awarded a Lloyd’s Register (LR) Approval in Principle (AiP) in a ceremony at the Maritime Cyprus event.

The Erma First carbon capure and storage system uses absorption technology to mix flue gas CO2 with a proprietary amine solvent, which is then heated to produce a chemical reaction that reverses the absorption and separates the CO2 from the solvent. The CO2 from this process is then liquefied and stored under cryogenic conditions onboard, with the solvent ready to use in the same process again, creating a regenerative loop for CCS.

With the ability to capture a significant amount of CO2 from exhaust emissions, ship owners and operators will be able to meet and exceed the IMO’s strengthened emission reduction targets, whilst increasing their vessels’ lifecycle.

LR’s AiP allows Erma First to proceed with onboard pilot testing of the application . The AiP builds upon the commercial success of Erma First’s ballast water treatment system, the Erma First FIT BWTS, which received type approval from LR back in November 2018.

“LR is pleased to have awarded Erma First with Approval in Principle for its post combustion carbon capture and storage system,” said LR CEO Nick Brown. “CCS technology presents a real and credible route for the maritime industry to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in the short to medium term and this AiP is evidence of LR’s tangible actions to support the global energy transition.”

“We are delighted to have received Approval in Principle from Lloyd’s Register for the Erma First CCS system,” said Erma First cofounder and managing director Konstantinos Stampedakis. “Erma First is committed to developing solutions that support the maritime industry’s green transition and achievement of the IMO’s decarbonization ambitions. This AiP represents a significant milestone for our CCS project, and we look forward to continuing to work with Lloyd’s Register as we move into the next phase of this important project.”