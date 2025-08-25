Elomatic completes first newbuild installation of its energy saving Elogrid Written by Nick Blenkey









Turku, Finland-headquartered Elomatic has successfully completed the installation of its patented Elogrid tunnel thruster technology on the 10,000 GT special purpose research vessel, Meteor IV. The vessel is being buikt by a JV between shipbuilders Meyer Group and Fassmer for the fleet of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), to support its worldwide multifunctional and interdisciplinary projects, with a focus on climate and environmental research within the Atlantic.

Elogrid

Elogrid is a patented tunnel thruster grid solution that is designed to save energy by maximizing side thrust force to enhance maneuverability, while unlocking new levels of performance, efficiency, and sustainability.

Accotrding to Elomatic, the Elogrid technology is predicted to reduce fuel consumption ranging from 1% to 4% per vessel in normal operating conditions. It achieves this by reducing flow entry into the bow thruster tunnels at cruising speeds. Elogrid blades are designed to improve side thrust when tunnel propellers are in use, resulting in a 5-8% increase in side thrust compared to operation without grids.

The Meteor IV contract marks another milestone in the adoption of the Elogrid tunnel thruster solution as all previously installed applications were as part of retrofit projects on existing vessels to provide immediate benefits in fuel consumption reduction and thrust increase.

For the Meteor IV project, the thrust increase was the main objective, which is why the Meyer Fassmer Spezialschiffbau consortium selected the Elogrid solution, to improve the vessel’s dynamic positioning capability to support their mission profile, while also reducing fuel consumption. .

Jari Yli-Tolppa, Elomatic’s vice president shipowner services, said: “Our collaboration with Meyer Fassmer Spezialschiffbau marks a significant step forward in the development of the Elogrid solution. The Meteor IV project is a prime example of how the Elogrid solution can be incorporated into the initial design phase of a vessel, establishing a blueprint for future new build projects, to support ship owners that are looking to improve their vessel’s performance, increase efficiencies, as well as reduce their carbon footprint.”

Jan Oskar Henkel, managing director, Fassmer, said: “Our collaboration with Elomatic allows us to meet the specific performance requirements for the Meteor IV’s dynamic positioning capability. The Elogrid technology enhances the vessel’s performance while contributing to efficient operations.”