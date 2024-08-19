Eight new ammonia-fueled bulk carriers will have Svanehøj deepwell fuel pumps

Danish liquefied gas equipment specialist Svanehøj has notched up a significant reference for its expanding ammonia applications portfolio. It has been won a contract to supply 32 deepwell fuel pumps for a new series of ammonia dual-fuel bulk carriers.

Photo: Svanehøj

The 210,000 DWT ammonia-fueled bulk carriers are on order at CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding (QBS) in China. Svanehøj will supply the pumps as a subcontractor to the ammonia fuel supply system (AFSS) supplier SunRui Marine Environment Engineering Co., Ltd. Each of the first eight vessels in the serie will have four Svanehøj deepwell (DW) NH3 fuel pumps, totaling 32 deepwell fuel pumps with the first to be delivered in fourth quarter 2024.

With over 2,000 ammonia-ready marine pumps in operation or on order, including nearly 100 fuel pumps, Svanehøj’s proven track record and extensive experience in ammonia applications significantly influenced the decision to choose the company’s specialized deepwell pump design for the new ammonia-fueled bulk carriers.

“Being among the world’s first ammonia-fueled bulk carriers, this project is crucial to our ambition to support the zero-carbon transition,” said Johnny Houmann, chief sales officer at Svanehøj. “The contract results from a rewarding process in which we have configured the optimal fuel pump solution for this new ship design. We are privileged to contribute our expertise and experience to such a pioneering project, which will set a benchmark for the future use of green ammonia in shipping

SAFE OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE

Another decisive factor in choosing Svanehøj deepwell fuel pumps was safety. As ammonia is highly toxic and corrosive, it has been pivotal to the shipowner and its partners to ensure safe operation and maintenance onboard, equivalent to conventionally fueled vessels.

Svanehøj’s deepwell design presented some significant advantages. As deepwell pumps are long-shafted (in this case, 13 meters long), all electrical components are placed outside the tank, ensuring easy access during service, and preventing excessive heat from the motor to increase boil off gas and pressure inside the tank. The Svanehøj pumps are designed with a hermetically sealed MagDrive coupling, which completely separates the gas in the tank system from the surroundings. For this project, the pumps will be installed in caisson pipes with a patented retraction system, which enables pumps to be extracted for repair, even with liquid gas in the fuel tank.