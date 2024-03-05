EBDG’s CHAMP barge will be Wärtsilä powered

In a move to cut vessel emissions in U.S. ports, Seattle, Wash., based naval architecture firm Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) has entered into a collaboration agreement with Wärtsilä that will see the two companies further develop EBDG’s Clean Harbor Alternative Mobile Power (CHAMP) barge design.

CHAMP will provide a power range from 6 to 16 MW, using green methanol as its source, for two weeks or longer before refueling becomes necessary.

It will address the need to reduce port emissions by enabling cold ironing for vessels, whether they are docked or anchored. As a USCG inspected vessel, the barge will also eliminate the need for shoreside permits or infrastructure and its compact size ensures the flexibility of easy repositioning to meet operational needs.

The barge will feature Wärtsilä’s methanol-fueled engine technology, delivering a cost-effective solution for reducing emissions from large vessels in situations where conventional shore power is limited or not available.

The floating mobile power platform has been designed to function in ports across the U.S. in accordance with the zero-emission plans and requirements established by local authorities and regulations.

The solution will offer a way to reduce emissions, aligning with the sustainability goals of most North American ports, while also relieving pressure on their electrical infrastructure in the short and medium term.

“We are pleased to partner with Wärtsilä in bringing this innovative patent pending solution to the market,” says Mike Complita, principal in charge at EBDG. “The CHAMP barge project represents a significant stride toward tackling the most daunting challenges in curbing port emissions, all while offering the adaptability of multi-megawatt power solutions.”

[Image © Elliott Bay Design Group]

When delivered, CHAMP will utilize methanol-fueled power generated by the Wärtsilä 32 Methanol engine which will be complemented by Wärtsilä’s complete methanol fuel handling system, Wärtsilä MethanolPac, and the Wärtsilä NOx Reducer emission after-treatment system.

“Wärtsilä’s experience with methanol-fueled marine engines is unmatched, and we continue to develop future-fuel capabilities to accelerate the decarbonization of maritime operations,” says Joel Thigpen, general manager, new build, Wärtsilä Marine. “This collaboration with Elliott Bay Design Group demonstrates both companies’ commitment to providing practical and sustainable solutions for the maritime industry.”