DNV verifies HD Hyundai’s HiNAS Control system

An AI-based autonomous navigation system developed by South Korea’s HD Hyundai has been granted a design verification report (DVR) by DNV. The system, HiNAS Control, employs artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to integrate data from different navigation tools. This advanced technology enables ships to autonomously avoid collisions while maintaining optimal routes and speeds, says DNV. By assisting navigators, it reduces fatigue and contributes to safer voyages, better fuel efficiency, and fewer maritime accidents and emissions.

The DNV verification was awarded in a ceremony at this week’s Gastech event in Singapore.

The system has been developed by HD Hyundai navigation specialist Avikus and Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Following the grant of the DNV verification, the system has now also been given an Approval in Principle (AiP) by the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR).

DNV Maritime’s CEO Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen stated, “Safety is at the core of what a ship classification society shall support the maritime industry, and we are happy to have contributed with our competence and expertise to complete this design assessment of HD Hyundai’s and Avikus’ system. Leveraging advanced new technologies to give seafarers and the maritime industry new tools to further improve their safety and environmental performance is key for the future of the maritime industry. We are looking forward to continuing the cooperation towards common use of such systems on vessels sailing the high seas.”

Alfonso Castillero, CEO of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), commented, “As a leader in innovation, we at the Liberian Registry are very proud to have taken a significant role with our partners to advance the design verification for this cutting-edge technology. We know HiNAS Control will play a significant role in the safety, efficiency and the future of the global shipping industry.”

In evaluating HiNAS Control, DNV utilized its class guideline for autonomous ships (DNV-CG-0264), based on risk assessments and relevant standards.