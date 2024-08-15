Danelec aims to “bridge the gap” between today’s technology and tomorrow’s connected ships

Long known as a leading manufacturer of voyage data recorders (VDR), shaft power meters and as a supplier of advanced ship performance monitoring solutions, Birkerød, Denmark-headquartered Danelec has launched a new brand identity to mark the integration of recent acquisitions including the Norwegian ship performance specialist, Kyma AS, the VDR business of MacGregor, and the AI-based analytics platform, Nautilus Labs.

The rebrand is designed to “bridge the gap” between the safety, performance and digital technologies that serve the maritime industry today and the scalable data-centric solutions that will meet the changing needs of the future.

As part of this evolution, says Danelec, shipowners and operators require not just data, but actionable insights, and as equipment manufacturers start to consider expanding their role in the maritime data value chain, there is potential for even deeper and more meaningful analytics.

“With the rapid digital transformation of the maritime industry, the potential in more efficient and safer maritime operations is only just unfolding,” says Danelec CEO Casper Jensen. “However, for digitalization to be valuable, it is essential to get the data right. By coming together as one Danelec, we provide an agnostic and integrated platform enabling the maritime ecosystem to bridge the gap between the systems that served our needs of the past and solutions that can scale to serve the needs of our future.”

“By integrating Danelec’s legacy data capturing capabilities, Kyma’s market-leading ship performance expertise, and Nautilus Labs’ cutting-edge AI, we are delivering what we call ‘The Agnostic Platform’, an end-to-end platform purpose-built for collaboration and designed for scale,” adds Jensen. “It bridges the gap between ship and shore, data and insight, and between seafarers and their safety. Altogether, Danelec is paving the way for a more sustainable, safe, and transparent maritime industry.”

Danelec’s platform focuses on integrating disparate technologies and transforming raw data into actionable insights, improving decision-making processes and operational efficiency.

“Our objective is to build on Danelec’s technology and installed base of over 14,000 ships to foster effective collaboration between all stakeholders, ensuring that everyone is working towards common goal,” says Jensen. “Through this we can empower ship owners, operators, technical managers and shore-based analytics teams to work towards lower cost operations, while meeting the sustainability goals that pose technical and economic challenges to global maritime trade as a whole” concludes Jensen.