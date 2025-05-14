Climeon completes commissioning of waste heat recovery solution on containership Written by Nick Blenkey









Stockholm, Sweden-based waste heat recovery system specialist Climeon AB says that its HeatPower 300 system has now been installed on a container vessel operated by an undisclosed operator and commissioned. The system is now fully operational and generating electricity from onboard waste heat.

Following installation of the HeatPower 300 system in early 2025, Climeon’s team carried out commissioning activities to ensure the system was properly integrated with the vessel’s existing systems, running reliably and delivering power to the vessel, and meeting all applicable safety requirements. With these steps completed, the system has now been handed over for operational use as part of the vessel’s onboard energy efficiency measures.

Climeon’s Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology based HeatPower 300 is designed to generate electricity from low-temperature waste heat from the vessels’ engines, including jacket water, HT cooling water, and, when available, steam. Climeon’s HeatPower technology is one of few solutions capable of recovering useful energy from these lower-grade heat sources, enabling shipowners to reduce fuel consumption while supporting compliance goals.

“This is a meaningful milestone and a strong example of how waste heat recovery can support efficiency improvements on existing vessels,” said Fredrik Thoren, executive vice president and head of marine sales at Climeon. “The efficient installation and commissioning of the system highlights the practicality of this solution for shipowners aiming to reduce emissions and fuel consumption as regulatory demands continue to increase.”

The HeatPower 300’s modular platform is designed for straightforward integration into a variety of vessel types and operational profiles. Its flexibility supports both retrofit and newbuild applications, allowing shipowners and shipyards to incorporate waste heat recovery without disruption to vessel design or operations.

Climeon says that the successful commissioning of this system strengthens its track record in marine waste heat recovery and demonstrates how ORC technology can be deployed to support long-term environmental and operational goals.