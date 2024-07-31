ClassNK issues world first AiP for ammonia fuel bunkering boom Written by Nick Blenkey









ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an ammonia fuel bunkering boom design jointly developed by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) and TB Global Technologies Ltd (TBG). The AiP is the world’s first such certification for this kind of boom.

Image: NYK

NYK Lines says that TBG is Japan’s top manufacturer of cargo-handling equipment for crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and other liquids. It adds that the most distinctive feature of the boom is a TBG-developed emergency-release system that allows the connection between an ammonia-fueled vessel and an ammonia bunkering vessel (ABV) to be disconnected instantly in an emergency.



In acquiring the AiP, NYK provided design data for its in-house developed ABV. In addition, to improve the safety and operability of the equipment, NYK provided knowledge on the handling of ammonia gained by NYK from its ammonia-transport business and expertise gained from Kaguya, Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel. Kaguya is operated by Central LNG Marine Fuel Corporation, in which NYK is the largest shareholder.

With ammonia-fuel and ammonia-ready ships already under construction, the pieces of the ammonia fueling puzzle are starting to come together and ammonia fuel bunkering vessels and related equipment will play an essential role in the supply chain.

However, notes ClassNK, due to their novelty, it can be difficult to confirm the safety of some equipment by applying existing rules.

Targeting such new technologies, ClassNK has issued the “Guidelines for Technology Qualification” that define a certification process that verifies that an acceptable level of safety has been demonstrated, equivalent to that of technologies designed under existing rules and standards, has been verified. Through these guidelines, ClassNK is providing a risk-based approach to safety assessment for the implementation of new technology.

ClassNK carried out a drawing review of a basic design of the ammonia fuel bunkering boom based on part N of its “Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships” for ships carrying liquefied gases in bulk, and conducted a review of documents required by the “Guidelines for Technology Qualification.” On confirming compliance with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued the AiP.