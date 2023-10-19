ClassNK issues AiP for ship powered by hydrogen-fueled two-stroke

In a world first, ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a ship equipped with a large low-speed, hydrogen-fueled two-stroke engine as the main propulsion engine. The parcel layout concept granted the AiP was developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), MOL Drybulk Ltd. (MOL Drybulk), Onomichi Dockyard Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Japan Engine Corporation (J-Eng).

Demonstration operations of the 17,500 dwt vessel are targeted to be conducted for two years from around FY2027 as part of the “Development of marine hydrogen engines and MHFS” which was adopted by Japan’s Green Innovation Funding Program of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

As we reported earlier this year, J-Eng has been making considerable progress with both hydrogen and ammonia fueling and, prior to the demonstration operation, its large low-speed, hydrogen-fueled two-stroke engine will be installed in the vessel by FY2026 along with Kawasaki’s MHFS (marine hydrogen fuel system, comprising the hydrogen fuel tank and fuel supply system).

MOL and MOL Drybulk will own and operate the vessel. Shipbuilder Onomichi Dockyard will be responsible for developing and building the vessel and will cooperate on the demonstration operation.

ClassNK carried out a review of a parcel layout concept for the MHFS based on its rules and will contribute to the further consideration of the project for demonstration operation from the perspective of safety evaluation.