BV takes stake in NYC based OrbitMI

Bureau Veritas (BV) has announced a strategic investment in OrbitMI, a New York City based maritime software company named as one of 2023’s most innovative companies in maritime in a recent report by Thetius.

The collaboration with Bureau Veritas is aimed at accelerating the development of both existing and new data-driven solutions.

Bureau Veritas’ Marine & Offshore division and OrbitMI will address clients’ immediate regulatory and decarbonization requirements posed by CII, EU ETS and the recently enacted FuelEU standards, as well as their longer-term digital transformation journey.

“We are linking the interests of operators and charterers in ship and fleet performance with our technical expertise, insight, and classification activities,” said Matthieu de Tugny, president, Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas. “This expanding role is deeply intertwined with data monitoring and the implementation of digital solutions. Additionally, as a world leader in audit and certification across multiple industries, Bureau Veritas brings unique insight, an unparalleled global footprint, and a high level of trust from our customers.”

Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI, said: “This collaboration is a significant affirmation, from a long-established maritime institution and global testing, inspection and certification giant, of OrbitMI’s expertise in digital innovation and our strategy to operationalize data through the Orbit platform into intelligent connected workflows across pre-fixture, fixture and post fixture.”

Improving performance requires that people can make the most-informed decisions in the context of their day-to-day responsibilities. To do so, says OrbitMI, it pursues ‘transformation without disruption’ allowing its pure software-as-a-service platform, Orbit, to be easily integrated with shipping companies’ existing systems and business processes. Orbit transforms data into insights that individuals and teams can use to enhance the tasks they do every day, whether on ship or on shore.

OrbitMI says that, with Bureau Veritas as a partner, it will further strengthen its platform with high-quality and trustworthy data, based on solid data science. This will enable future-proof solutions that can expand to address the challenges the maritime industry faces today and those that it will face longer term.