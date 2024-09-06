Becker launches two new product lines at SMM

Hamburg-based Becker Marine Systems showcased two recent additions to its portfolio of maneuvering systems and energy-saving devices at this week’s SMM event. Both are aimed at optimizing vessels’ hydrodynamic performance.

During a press conference held at the joint booth of Becker Marine Systems and its strategic partner Nakashima Propellers, Becker’s managing director Henning Kuhlmann said that both products — the Becker Daggerboard and Becker Steering Gear — embody the company’s commitment to continuous research driving innovationto optimize the hydrodynamic performance and efficiency of all vessels.



BECKER DAGGERBOARD

The Becker Daggerboard is an anti-leeway fin designed for ships equipped with modern wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS). The daggerboard offers significant advantages in reducing drift and features a slim and effective design that can be integrated into various types of ships.

Reducing leeway can save power and make navigation more efficient. When using WAPS, the desired thrust ahead components drive the ship. Depending on the wind direction, there can also be stronger or weaker lateral force components leading to leeway from the desired course. Using a Daggerboard reduces these force components, requiring less compensation by the rudder. This increases efficiency and minimizes power consumption.

There are two available models: a vertically retractable Daggerboard with an adjustable fin angle and a fixed fin Daggerboard that can be folded out from the hull. Both Daggerboard models can be completely retracted into the hull, avoiding interference in shallow waters, during engine-powered navigation, or while maneuvering in harbors.

Becker has already gained one impressive reference for the new system. The three rotor sail equipped vessels being built by France’s Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) to transport aircraft subassemblies between Saint-Nazaire, France, and the Airbus single-aisle aircraft final assembly line in Mobile, Ala., will be fitted with Becker Daggerboards and Becker Flap Rudders with twisted leading edge and rudder bulb.

BECKER STEERING GEAR

Becker offers efficient rudder systems with premium maneuverability and reliability and says it is a natural progression for it to supply perfectly matching steering gears. The Becker Steering Gear is equipped with a low-pressure hydraulic system, making it efficient, space-saving in design, and suitable for small steering gear compartments. The integrated bearings and rudder carrier of durable synthetic materials ensure long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance.

There are eight types of Becker Steering Gear available, with torques ranging

from 160 KNm to 500 KNm, designed for smaller vessels such as supply vessels,

fishing boats, anchor-handling tug supply vessels, and yachts. These high-performance steering systems offer advantages that include single-source provision, focus on ship sa- ety, and compliance with classification societies’ regulations. The systems are designed for easy installation, handling, and low maintenance.