BAR Technologies wins first LRT2 tanker WindWings order

BAR Technologies has received an order that will see its WindWings wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS) installed on two new LR2 dual-fuel tankers, marking one of the first confirmed large-scale wind propulsion deployments on this vessel class. This follows the successful integration of WindWings on the Union Maritime (UML) Aframax Brands Hatch.

To be operated by UML, the new 250-meter LR2 tankers, Suzuka and Long Beach, will each be equipped with two 37.5 meter WindWings, delivering substantial reductions in fuel consumption and emissions. The vessels are being designed by SDARI and constructed by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry (XSI), with steel cutting confirmed for November 2025 and delivery scheduled for first quarter 2027.

“Fitting WindWings to tankers of this type breaks new ground for wind propulsion. It proves the technology can scale and slot alongside dual-fuel systems as a serious, practical tool for decarbonizing even the most energy-intensive vessel types. Wind is no longer an experiment or a future option; it’s a proven fuel source that’s ready to deliver real impact today,” said John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies.

The vessels will be Marshall Islands flagged and classed by Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore,

“Safety is of vital importance when it comes to integrating new technologies on ships. Bureau Veritas’ classification framework helps ensure that these vessels will meet the highest requirements for structural integrity, safety, and sustainable design, demonstrating that next-generation propulsion systems, including WindWings are ready for rigorous global deployment,” added Matthieu de Tugny, executive vice president, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

This LR2 deployment is seen as particularly significant as these tankers are widely used for transporting refined petroleum and chemicals globally. Integrating wind propulsion into such a high-utilization vessel class signals what BAR Technologies sees as “a step change, moving WindWings from innovation to infrastructure.”

“This project marks an important step in scaling wind propulsion through advanced manufacturing and we are proud to support one of the first confirmed large-scale deployments on LR2 dual fuel tankers, a critical vessel class in global shipping. By combining BAR Technologies’ aerodynamic design expertise with CM Energy Tech’s production capabilities, we are delivering a high-precision, reliable WindWings system optimized for real-world commercial use. As demand grows, this partnership ensures the technology can be produced and deployed at scale,” said Shougang Shi, sales director, CM Energy Tech.

This latest order follows strong operational results from Brands Hatch, where the WindWings installation, commissioning, and early performance exceeded expectations. That vessel now stands as a compelling case study in real-world viability.

According to BAR Technologies, the two 37.5 meter WindWings units will deliver an average of 3tonnes of daily fuel savings, translating to annual CO2 reductions of around 2,300 tonnes per tanker, equivalent to removing over 500 conventionally powered passenger cars from the road.

These newbuilds are expected to enter service ahead of the IMO’s 2030 emissions reduction targets, offering early compliance benefits and long-term operational efficiencies.

Image