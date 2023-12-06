Amogy’s ammonia-to-power system completes Lloyd’s Register technology verification

Amogy Inc., the Brooklyn, N.Y., headquartered ammonia-to-power tech developer launched by four MIT Ph.D alumni, reports that it has completed the technology verification phase of the Lloyd’s Register technology qualification process that evaluates novel technologies in terms of their technology maturity and associated risks.

The first phase was undertaken in 2022, during which the technology readiness level of Amogy’s core components and system interfaces were identified and assessed. A technology qualification plan created by Amogy was subsequently approved by Lloyd’s Register to confirm the suitability of the core components for Amogy’s ammonia-to-power system to operate in defined maritime environments. This represents a significant milestone in certifying Amogy’s ammonia-to-power system for maritime applications.

Technology qualification is an assessment process that provides confidence that a novel technology can operate safely in a defined environment. Technology verification, which is first phase of the technology qualification process, qualifies risks associated with a new technology, by involving an examination of inherent risks and system integration to verify the integrity of the core technology against a defined set of acceptance criteria.

“The completion of this critical phase is very important for Amogy. It not only provides us with confidence of the suitability of the technology for defined maritime environments, but also demonstrates that the core technology has been independently reviewed by a leading maritime classification society, in relation to the technology’s readiness level,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “Earning this qualification from a reputable partner like Lloyd’s Register is a significant step in confirming the safety of our technology as we continue to make our way to commercialization.”

“Having worked with Amogy from the conceptual stage of this technology to seeing it evolve gradually over the years, exemplifies the commitment and perseverance of a dedicated team, singularly focused on producing clean energy for the maritime sector” said Winston D’Souza, global technical authority for offshore renewables and technology qualification at Lloyd’s Register. “As a trusted partner, Amogy can continue to feel assured of the expertise and services Lloyd’s Register will provide, as it journeys towards becoming a leader in this technology.”

In 2022, Amogy started work to complete the second phase of technology validation and will continue to work with Loyd’s Register to complete the full technology qualification process prior to commercial deployment. The end of the technology validation phase will signify the successful completion of component testing highlighted in the technology qualification plan. Subsequently, upon conclusion of this phase, Lloyd’s Register will issue a technology validation report, moving Amogy into the concluding phase of a performance review that it us confident, will ultimately lead to a technology qualification certification for its ammonia-to-power solution.