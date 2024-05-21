Alfa Laval’s FCM Methanol passes the 100-order mark

As methanol continues to make inroads as an alternate fuel of choice, Alfa Laval reports that it has now received over 100 orders for its FCM Methanol low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS). The company says the achievement reflects the increasing trust shipyards and shipowners have in its fuel treatment expertise, even in handling newer fuel alternatives.

With over 50 years of experience in fuel treatment, Alfa Laval introduced FCM Methanol as a reliable solution for methanol handling in 2015. Since then the low-flashpoint fuel supply system has attained over 450,000 running hours at sea — the longest operational experience in the market.

Photo: Alfa Laval

“Our journey to this point would not be possible without precious partnerships with engine designers, shipyards and great cooperation with shipowners who are precursors in adopting alternative fuels,” says Viktor Friberg, head of marine separation & fuel supply systems at Alfa Laval. ”Together, we will continue to develop fuel treatment solutions for alternative fuels and support the maritime industry’s ambition to meet the climate targets.”

FCM Methanol is now in its third generation and the most recent orders are for this latest generation of the solution. The first vessels equipped with the system are nearing their second dry dock inspections, with the technology reported to be demonstrating an exceptional performance track record in terms of safety, reliability, and user-friendliness.

Its years of experience have allowed Alfa Laval to build a robust support system around methanol. The company has developed specialized service kits for optimized FCM maintenance and has a global network of fully trained and equipped marine service professionals in place to secure maximum system uptime for customers. Additionally, to be geographically closer to its global customer base, the production and supply chain have been expanded across Europe and recently China.

Alfa Laval FCM Methanol is not only securing new build orders but is also part of innovative projects. A prime example is its selection for the industry’s first methanol retrofit project for Maersk. In addition, similar projects are under discussion with other shipowners. While reaching 100 orders is a significant achievement for FCM Methanol, its development journey continues. Alfa Laval is actively collaborating with MAN Energy Solutions to develop a fuel supply system for four-stroke engines and is also partnering with WinGD to have a solution soon ready for ammonia for two-stroke engines.

As Alfa Laval continues to innovate and broaden its range of solutions for both existing and emerging alternative fuels, research and development at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Center in Denmark is playing a crucial role in its journey. The company says that this dedication to R&D, along with its extensive portfolio and service network, equips it to meet the needs of its customers and partners for the future of shipping.