Alfa Laval starts sales of new energy-saving freshwater generator

Alfa Laval has started sales of its new Aqua Blue E2 freshwater generator and has already booked orders from Maersk and Grimaldi. Announced in late 2022, the E2 is a two-stage addition to the Aqua Blue freshwater generator product line.

Like all Aqua Blue freshwater generators, the E2 uses a single plate pack for the desalination process of evaporation, separation and condensation. By applying Alfa Laval’s 3‑in‑1 Aqua plate technology in two stages, it reduces seawater flow needs, energy use and related CO2 emissions. Providing up to 100 cubic meters of fresh water per day, it consumes 50% less electrical power than conventional single- and two-stage freshwater generators, says Alfa Laval.

“The Aqua Blue E2 can be a powerful tool for improving EEDI, EEXI or CII,” says Serdar Sengun, head of marine heat transfer at Alfa Laval. “With its two stages, it can provide twice the amount of fresh water for the waste heat energy put in. Alternatively, it can produce a given amount of fresh water with around half the waste heat input. By using the surplus heat to generate electricity with the Alfa Laval E-PowerPack, for example, the vessel can reduce its net energy consumption even more.”

With shipowners under pressure to decarbonize and looking for all the energy savings they can get, interest in the solution has been high since it first was announced to the market. Deliveries to the first two customers are already in progress.

A.P. Moller – Maersk purchased the Aqua Blue E2 for installation on the methanol-fueled feeder containership that will be the world’s first carbon-neutral liner vessel.

“We have set ambitious targets for the entire A.P. Moller – Maersk business to achieve net zero emissions in 2040,” says Benny Hilstrom, head of machinery at Maersk’s fleet technology department. “As we lead the way in decarbonizing global logistics, we seek the most efficient technologies for all onboard processes, this also includes generating fresh water in the most efficient way.”

Grimaldi Group has selected the Aqua Blue E2 for ten PCTC vessels to be built in China. For Grimaldi, it is important that the freshwater generation process on board is as environmentally friendly as possible, and additional features like non-glued gaskets are a valuable complement to the energy savings.

“We choose our equipment with care for both efficiency and our crews,” says Antonietta De Rosa, ship design project engineer at Grimaldi. “The Aqua Blue E2 combines energy efficiency with ease of maintenance, the goals we aim for every day.”

Now available for general sale, the Aqua Blue E2 freshwater generator joins the proven single-stage models in the Aqua Blue line, which provide maximum capacities of 18 cubic meters or 60 cubic meters per day.